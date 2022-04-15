Culpeperpalooza: a celebration of local food, drink, music and history

Outdoor performance, friendly for the whole family, is coming back in a significant way after a tough two years that brought the loss of a pair of local music pioneers.

Case in point, the inaugural Culpeperpalooza will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Mountain Run Winery.

The benefit concert for music education will feature 12 hours of local talent, local vendors, food and libations along with a history talk, flash mob and more.

Culpeper musician Aubrey Driggers is coordinating the festival as a continuation of the creative legacy left by singer Vince Vala and his friend and fellow Culpeper musician, David Gilmore. The festival is also meant to give back to the community where they had many admirers and collaborators.

Vala, a longtime Star-Exponent photographer, died at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020.

Gilmore, his longtime friend, died just five months later in September. The two were inseparable for their music collaborations and famous around these parts for their passion for local performance.

Culpeperpalooza will be a continuation of last year’s Vince Vala Memorial Concert at Mountain Run Winery that raised nearly $2,500 for piano lessons through Culpeper County Parks & Recreation.

The day-long festival is the bigger vehicle, Driggers said.

“This is the first real Culpeperpalooza. It has been in the works for about 2.5 years. When COVID hit we couldn’t really have the event happen,” he said. “This is a celebration of all things Culpeper put on by Culpeper artists—music, dance, food.”

Money raised will be directed to programs focusing on music, arts, and history education of Culpeper.

“Vince Vala and David Gilmore were a huge presence in the music scene in Culpeper and anyone in Culpeper in the last 10 years knows who these guys were and have been touched by their kindness and musicianship in one way or the other,” Driggers said.

Musical performances will be by Enya Agerholm, Mike Henry, AP Project, Soco Loco with Mo Safren, Fountains, Atlantic Aesthetic, Waking Napster with Get Down Jack and Toad Head. The Museum of Culpeper History will participate at Culpeperpalooza and will provide a talk about Culpeper history.

There will be a flash mob of dancers and bands forming in local music stores will have their first 15 minutes of fame on the stage in between sets of scheduled bands. There will be face painting for kids, a playground, guitar raffles with lessons donated by local music educators, great food and three local breweries along with onsite wine.

David Foster with Mountain Run Winery has been helping coordinate the event.

Asked why he is organizing the festival, Driggers mentioned Yon O’Conner, who runs the band open mic night at The Pier at the end of East Davis Street.

“There is a massive amount of talent in Culpeper that Yon sees at the open mic every Thursday. We wanted to show case it in one spot in Culpeper," Driggers said.

"There are a ton of other bands in Culpeper that we couldn’t get in this year, but the hope is to grow this event to provide a yearly showcase of what amazing things Culpeper has to offer put on by artists, musicians, and creatives that live in Culpeper…The world doesn’t move by love, but it is moved by love.”

Tickets & information at Culpeperpalooza.com.

Kids 12 and younger get in free.

