Definitely country: JB Brown to play Culpeper on Saturday night

Definitely country, JB Brown and The Company is this month’s headliner for the popular concert series at Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. in Culpeper.

The Richmond-based band will play originals and covers for their live show 8 p.m. to midnight this Saturday, Aug. 20 at the fire station off of Sperryville Pike, west of town.

The hall provides ample seating and dining areas and a large dance floor.

Band front man JB Brown grew up in Southern California, where he played and experienced success with several local acts, including X-Syndrome, earning a lot of airplay with “Fades Away,” “Compromise,” “August” and “Change.”

His father was drummer.

“I grew up playing drums so music was in my blood,” Brown said in a message to the Star-Exponent, asked how a guy from California ended up playing country music.

Growing up, he listened to rock bands like The Police, Led Zeppelin and Rush. His mother’s family was from Mississippi, also exposing Brown to the likes of Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings and newer country like Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson.

“I took a liking to country music and always wanted to be in a country band,” Brown said.

“Definitely country,” he responded, asked his genre of music.

Brown also served 12 years in the U.S. Marines. He signed in 2017 with One Body Records & Productions releasing his first single, “Love Don’t Live Here,” receiving over 10 million streams.

Brown remade Hillsong United’s “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” in 2019, and it became an overnight hit.

The singer and acoustic guitarist currently tours as an individual and with his band JB Brown & the Company. On lead guitar with the band is Josh Brooks, Big Dan Stein on pedal steel and keyboards, bass guitarist Chad Ryg and Kevin Fort on drums.

Next month, Brown will release a new album, 11 tracks recorded with the band, “Way Back,” one of the songs.

“It’s about a guy who lost his way and asks his woman if she’d still love him like the man she used to know,” the artist said.

Brown is a familiar face in the area having performed at Culpeper Eagles in the Town of Culpeper and Old Trade Brewery in Brandy Station. JB and his wife live in Central Virginia with their four children. Brown plans to play from the new album at the Salem VFD show.

Admission is $20/person at the front door, 21 and over only with a valid ID. Doors open at 6 with food and drink available through the volunteer fire department. Cash sales only, ATM on site, no outdoor food or drink.

“Take a break from the heat and dance the night away in our well air-conditioned facility with some great music!!” according to show publicity.

Salem VFD is a nonprofit. Each concert is a fundraiser for the department to help purchase lifesaving equipment to put back into the community. All proceeds will benefit the VFD.

The concert series will continue Sept. 17 with Waking Napster; Oct. 29: EN’NOVATION for the Witches & Warlocks costume dance and the final show of the season will be Nov. 19 with Love Vigilantes.