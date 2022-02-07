DMB sax player to headline inaugural Jazz Summit at Culpeper County High

Dave Matthews Band saxophonist Jeff Coffin will headline an inaugural Jazz Summit April 2 and 3 at Culpeper County High School.

From humble beginnings in 2020 with eight students attending the first rehearsal, the jazz program at CCHS has grown into a quintet and a busting-at-the-seams big band with over 20 musicians, according to a release from local parent and musician Bret Wortman.

The Jazz Summit this spring will feature the CCHS Quintet and CCHS Big Band with guest artist and clinician Jeff Coffin, a three-time Grammy award-winning artist who also performed with The Flecktones.

He will start the program on the morning of Saturday, April 2 doing a closed rehearsal with students to put the final touches on pieces they will be playing together.

A public clinic will follow in the afternoon of April 2 on the “Big 5 Fundamentals of Music,” to be announced. Musicians of all types can join the Jazz Summit clinic.

Free to attend, but bring an instrument and interact, according to jazzsummit.live.

Then on Sunday afternoon, April 3, Coffin will play with the CCHS Big Band at this unique celebration of jazz music.

The famed saxophonist is known for his musical compassion, deep commitment to music education and continued dedication to improvisational music, which he teaches at Vanderbilt University.

Tickets for the Sunday performance at CCHS are $7 in advance at jazzsummit.live or $10 at the door. Sponsorships are available to local businesses who want to help expand the musical education of Culpeper students.