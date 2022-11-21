Eastern View High School student trumpeters, composers excel at state conference

Band students from Eastern View High School recently enjoyed performing first chair with the best young musicians from across Virginia and also had their jazz compositions featured in a statewide festival.
Attending the Virginia Music Educators Conference Nov. 17 in Richmond were trumpet players Ian Larkin and Jonathan Tull with student composers Michael Hernandez and Jack Steisslinger, EVHS Band Director Adam Roach reported in a recent news release.
Larkin performed with the All-Virginia Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Longineu Parsons.
Tull got to play with the All-Virginia Jazz Band, under the direction of Dr. Barry Long.
These groups feature top high school jazz musicians from across the state, Roach said. Both of the students earned the lead trumpet positions in their respective groups through audition, the band director added.
Additionally, the musical compositions of Hernandez and Steisslinger were featured at the VMEA Student Composition Festival.
Led Dr. Brian Coffill, the Festival highlighted student musical compositions of all styles from across the state, Roach said.
Hernandez’s composition, “Dance of Flames,” was written for full band.
Steisslinger’s composition, “Anger - The Second Stage of Grief,” was written for piano.