Families that seize the opportunity to experience the wonders of Circus Vazquez when it is in our region are in for a mesmerizing, unforgettable experience. One of the premier circuses in the U.S., the show features breathtaking feats by acclaimed acrobats, jugglers, tumblers and trapeze artists from around the world under an air-conditioned, big-top tent at Potomac Mills in Woodbridge. Its local run ends Sept. 5.

One highlight that brings audiences to their feet is the Bingo Troupe, whose performance includes the trapeze artistry of a duo of acrobats with awe-inspiring synchronicity and amazing strength as they twirl, whirl, and intertwine, ascending the trapeze’s ropes and traversing high in the air to a second trapeze.

The show also includes jumproping on a unicycle and, adding to the energy and dazzle of the troupe’s performance, a dance session is skillfully choreographed to the music of the Circus Vazquez Band, which plays throughout all performances, highlighting the suspense and joy.

“These modern elements of dance with state-of-the-art lighting, and cutting-edge, high-energy performances combine with longstanding traditional performances such as the Mexico’s Jan & Carolina Rolla-Bolla balance-board jugglers to complete the experience and add to its success and appeal,” said Circus Manager Glen Nicolodi, who represents his family’s seventh generation of circus performers.

As powerful as the Bingo Troupe’s performance is, the backstory of these acrobats is even more impressive. The group is from Ukraine and had typically traveled home periodically from performances in the United States. One performer had already arrived in the states for the tour, when the war with Russia started, but the other man in the troupe had to remain in Ukraine to serve in the military. The young women in the troupe underwent a brave escape through Poland to join the tour. The joy and exuberance emanated through their performances give no hint of the ordeal they have survived, but audiences have given them heartfelt praise.

Features of the circus include the harrowing feats of X Metal Riders who whizz on their motorcycles inside of a giant metal sphere, aptly dubbed “The Globe of Death.” Initially, three riders enter the sphere, with additional riders arriving incrementally for a total of seven who perform at the same time. “It’s a dangerous act that requires extreme concentration and calculation as each rider counts to time their entry and maintains the speed that defies gravity as they circle horizontally and diagonally,” said Nicolodi.

Another act that has audiences on the edge of their seats is the Wheel of Wonder, in which two acrobats, known as Duo Vanegas, perform on quickly rotating cylinders at opposite ends of a metal arm that spins high into the air. Audiences are also mesmerized by the prowess of the Duo Medini siblings who perform high-speed circular roller-skating feats on a small disc platform, in an act that morphs into daring lifts and twirls as the sister whirls in the air, fully trusting her brother’s grip on her legs.

Adding to the action and drama of the circus is the team of Super Tumblers, who, by sheer muscle power, leap over one another and perform multiple backflips and somersaults in the air. The climax of the tumblers’ act is audience engagement, when volunteers are selected to be part of a line of ten people that tumblers soar over.

Engaging the audience throughout is Circus Vazquez’s winsome and loveable clown Housch ma Housch, who was born in Ukraine and now hails from Germany, and whose expressions and emotions can be read by audience members in the most distant seats.

“The circus is a bonding, memorable experience that engages family members of all ages,” said Nicolodi. “They can learn about and appreciate other cultures as they delight in our performers from countries throughout the world. And, for two hours, they enter a world outside of daily concerns. They will go home elated, and will have had a good laugh, something that is very important in this world at this moment.”