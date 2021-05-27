"Fine Apple" by Culpeper's Nic D. hits No. 2 on Spotify Viral 50 Charts

A love-struck, fruit-inspired pop single connected to Culpeper is climbing the Viral 50 Spotify charts, getting more than one million streams per day.
“Fine Apple” by Nic D was at No. 2 Thursday on the global audio streaming and media services platform. Hear the song youtube.com/watch?v=LRxJr03k7yQ
Nic Donovan, a former Culpeper Has Talent performer who lives and works here, is the approachable voice behind the upbeat song he wrote in 10 minutes about his wife, Amanda.
“I like my water with lemon and lime/That’s ‘cause they’re better combined/Kinda like us, you and I/If you a fruit you’d be a fine apple/If you a word you’d be the fine print/I’d like to try my hand at time travel/So you could walk by me again.”
Culpeper Has Talent creator and local media producer Gordon Humphrey co-produced the video for Fine Apple with Nic D Wednesday around Culpeper.
Cakes Mitchell filmed the video and also separately co-hosts a podcast with Donovan, The FRDi Show, recorded from offices on West Davis St.
Set for release Friday, the expressive and funny video for Fine Apple shows Nic D, who has a young son, riding the hill in Sugar Bottom on West Street, playing basketball on a housing development court and attempting to order a drink from Jackleg Sandwich Co. on East Davis.
A full time musician and producer, Nic D has released more than 300 songs and videos, according to Humphrey. And he just inked a major record deal with Republic.
“I have told Nic over the years to keep working—that he had something special the world had never seen or heard yet. He is the definition of positivity, hard work and determination. The guy has worked tirelessly—mostly quietly—never compromising his values and stayed focused ... ‘over 100 songs deep’ he has a mega-catalog of songs already and he’s just getting started,” Humphrey said.
