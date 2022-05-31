Hospitalized months with COVID, Culpeper's Jewell still shining for the arts

Culpeper music school operator John Jewell wiped his eyes upon returning safely home last week from driving for the first time in six months, to a doctor’s appointment in Warrenton. The emotion is understandable.

The 65-year-old co-founder of Jewell Tone Music on North Main Street recently survived a near-deadly, long-term case of COVID-19.

He has been home a few weeks, still in recovery, following an almost half-year-long in-patient experience in various medical settings, starting at UVA Culpeper Medical Center.

“He’s very emotional—are you ok?” asked wife of 44 years, Carla, during a recent visit in their home. John nodded yes, holding his head.

“This is the first time he drove himself so I’ve been going with him every day. We talked about it he said he would. What’s wrong John?” she prompted gently.

He responded, “I’m sorry, I was going to tell you that I might get emotional.”

“It’s been a long road,” said Carla Jewell, a 30-year piano teacher, mother and grandmother who kept the music school open during her husband and business partner’s prolonged medical leave of absence.

It’s the little things that mean so much now, added John, saying he did not express any emotions during his long hospital stays. He described much of it spent in a medically-induced coma, feverish, and in hallucinations from pain medicines.

After the hospitals, Jewell spent another two months at Sheltering Arms Rehab and then Culpeper Health & Rehab. He came home to Carla on April 22.

“Toward the end of my rehab there was a lot of frustration setting in and I’d start getting upset and crying…and just the reality of getting back home after all those months and then all of a sudden it just started to ball up,” Jewell said.

“All the daily things we take for granted, ability to walk and drive a car, make your own coffee in the morning, feed yourself, go to the bathroom on your own, I could have never imagined in a million years I would need as much help as I did. So when I get this way, a lot of it, just the gratefulness in these little moments, that hit me. Like, I was just able to drive to Warrenton.”

The couple also frequently laughed together during the recent interview, chuckling about the $30,000 runaway electric wheelchair they’ve tried to navigate, Carla covering her face with her hands or closing her eyes, John bowing his head, smiling large.

Delta strikes, near fatal

Testing positive for the Delta variant Nov. 8, 2021 and hospitalized a few days later, Jewell got double pneumonia twice, was intubated twice and airlifted to Bon Secour in Richmond for a tracheotomy. The emergency transport was required because Culpeper hospital does not offer the procedure; Carla’s first choice of UVA in Charlottesville didn’t have any space available, she said.

John was so ill there are entire months of which he has no recollection.

“My last memory was leaving our doctor’s office and going about a half-mile down the road, and that was it until I woke up sometime in January,” he said.

The feeding tube in place since January was just removed this week. Jewell is learning how to walk again after so much time in a hospital bed and is receiving antibiotics through a PICC line for a serious pressure wound he got while hospitalized. Infection is an ever-present danger.

He has suffered, in addition, lung damage, kidney failure and is anemic, all byproducts of the initial COVID-19.

Jewell was partially vaccinated when he got sick. He said he considered himself healthy, mentioning high blood pressure and being overweight, but still leading an active life running the music school.

Carla remembered getting the call at the studio that he had tested positive. She tested positive later that day, but Carla’s symptoms were mild. John was prescribed antibody drugs and got worse, she recalled.

“He went downhill,” she said.

Carla used a device to measure her husband’s blood oxygen level and it was low.

“His went down to 71, said oh my God, I’m calling 911 and he was like don’t do that, I was like, I have to,” Carla Jewell said.

Hospitalized, the virus attacked John, and his health worsened.

“At some point they have to decide to ventilate you because you’re not getting enough oxygen—those are the dreaded words,” Carla said. “Most people don’t make it when they get to that point.”

There were months the couple had no physical contact. John and Carla’s children, a grown son and daughter, were also kept isolated from the contagious illness in the hospital setting.

At one point, the children were asked to come home because they didn’t think Jewell was going to make it.

Inspiring people to be creative

“I’ve only asked God once, why? Why us?” John said, growing emotional during the recent interview. “I am just very humbled that He has been so gracious to allow us to continue, and that there is something more. If you come out of a situation like this and don’t realize there is a purpose for your life you have greatly missed the point.”

That purpose for John and Carla Jewell is arts proliferation for youth and all ages in the greater Culpeper area.

He is a lifelong guitarist and vocalist who was former sound engineer at the prestigious former Castleton Festival in Rappahannock County. Jewell, who grew up close to Mount Vernon, worked in corporate America and has recorded with Nashville session musicians and other top notch acts.

The couple met at a Baptist youth meeting growing up in northern Virginia after John got a friend to ask Carla out for him. His mother was an opera singer, her father a minister.

They raised their children in Warrenton and moved to Culpeper about a decade ago to open the music school. Its network has grown through the years, easily reaching more than 1,000 students so far.

Lessons are offered by more than a dozen instructors in piano, guitar, bass guitar, drums, flute, string, violin, wind instruments and voice. COVID greatly curtailed equipment rentals and summer camps, but the business stayed afloat with virtual lessons and other measures. Students are returning in person.

Working toward a goal of expanding the arts in Culpeper, the couple just a few weeks before John got sick organized the first Culpeper Arts Festival in Yowell Meadow Park.

“This is part of our dream and vision for a long time,” John said, explaining, “I had my flux capacitor moment—a dream—and I woke up with the words: ‘create, inspire, discover’ and that became the genesis of the arts festival. Inspire people to become creative.”

‘We’re not going to retreat’

The Jewells want to reach a generation of TikTok-ers hooked on 16-second music tracks, and expose them to a wider world of music and art appreciation that is tactile, and verbal, in-person and vibrational.

Building on the arts festival, the couple is creating a new nonprofit, Jewell Tone Center for the Arts. John said he will eventually start teaching a few students again in the studio, not the 30 or 40 per week he did before, but that outreach will be his new focus, part of the reason, he believes, why God spared his life.

Jewell Tone Center for the Arts will incorporate a STEM component, marrying music and the arts with science and technology, engineering and math, a place where kids can learn about model airplanes, rocketry, soapbox derby and robotics, John described.

“Come learn, play instruments, try art. Anybody can draw, put paint on paper, we can teach you how to dance. If it’s not this, it’s that, so admirable to see potential in every child,” he said, with emotion.

“Our main goal right now is to keep the arts alive in Culpeper. I want us to be known as the people who gave the arts longevity…people that are dedicated to the arts here in Culpeper because there are some incredibly talented people around,” John Jewell said.

As for their long marriage, COVID brought them closer. Carla was John’s biggest advocate and if it wasn’t for her quick thinking in those early days, he might not have made it, he said. Jewell recalled when she was finally able to come visit him at Culpeper Health & Rehab.

“She had three months of filling me in; I took to calling her Nurse Ratchet. I would get so frustrated, so dang tired, so sick of the situation. I must have been on 20 meds at that time,” John Jewell said. “If it wasn’t for Carla being the advocate, maybe she was being a pain in the ass, I had somebody that was on my behalf. People that don’t have anybody—this is one of my biggest takeaways.”

Carla added, “We are people of faith and I had so many people praying for us and for me and I honestly don’t think I could have, if it weren’t for that peace that passes all understanding, and I had it… So many days I felt you were getting nowhere, I just prayed if God wasn’t going to restore him, to take him. The answer was no because I started having dreams of him walking.”

There is more work to be done, Jewell said.

“It is about purpose in our lives and setting beside God’s grace,” he said. “I am so grateful I can still be here for my kids and see my grandson grow up.”

Words came back to him from his son, Nate, an Air Force pilot, who John once asked how he deals with all the stress of the job.

“Well, dad I learned when you think you are at the end of the line, there is at least 25 percent more that you can give, just a little bit more,” said Jewell.

“Coming out of something like we did, a lot of people will put our business to bed or sell it or retire. I came out of this because I think that is part of the purpose and mission and what God has laid on our hearts. No, we’re not going to do that, we’re not going to retreat. And we’re going to continue to grow.”

There is a large fan group in Culpeper that wants to help with that and the Jewells as they navigate some $2 million in medical costs from John’s COVID battle. Medicare will cover 80 percent, Christian Healthcare Ministries a bit more, but the rest is mostly unmet.

To that end, a benefit music concert and silent auction event for the Jewells will be held this Saturday, June 4, at Unionville Brewing Co., located along Route 20 in Orange County near the 522 junction.

Jewell said he’s embarrassed, and humbled, that the community would think of them in that way.

“I am not looking at it from the standpoint of any funds being raised, but from the fact we are once again giving opportunity for people to perform in front of a crowd,” he said in typical fashion.

Community hosts Jewell Benefit Concert

One of the benefit concert’s organizers, Lynda Hammond, first met the Jewells in 2017 when her stepdaughters were students at the school taking guitar and piano. She now works for them as an administrative assistant and in parent/student relations.

Hammond said she wanted to hold the benefit concert because the Culpeper couple has given so much to family, friends and the community. Insurance only covers so much, but not co-pays, gas, extra appointments, prescriptions, etc., she said.

“When the bills start to come in, you are left with even more mental and emotional strain and stress of trying to pay it all,” Hammond said. “This is just an event to help give back to them, even if it’s just a little bit.”

Local entertainment producer Gordon Humphrey, creator Culpeper Has Talent, will be running the stage Saturday at the benefit concert, from 1 to 8 p.m. under the pavilion next to the Unionville brewery. Humphrey has been a leader in the arts scene for years and said when he met John Jewell he knew they were kindred spirits.

“We both love helping people grow and express themselves through music. John’s drive and determination to mentor and help musicians of all kinds is just contagious,” Humphrey said. “Over the years that I have known him, I have seen him touch the lives of so many people in this community—particularly young people.”

Having done Culpeper Has Talent, Humphrey met a lot of the same people John has worked with.

“I can tell you that he has truly had an impact on these young musicians and the community as a whole,” Humphrey said.

The list of performers this Saturday, starting at 1:30 p.m., in order of appearance is: Acoustic Aubrey on guitar; Maddison Skelton, Jewell tone student, on keyboard; Max Johnston & Russel Sturgeon, students, on guitar; Jade Aftab, student, on guitar; Kayden Vantyne, student, on guitar; Sean Stanton & Katie Hutchins, Jewell Tone teacher and student; Daniel Guinn, student, on banjo; Sean Stanton, Jewell Tone teacher, guitar and singing; Jamie Rose, guitar and singing and Todd Brown, family friend, ending the night on guitar at 7:30 p.m. Sean Stanton is emcee.

Katie and Jason Tennstedt, owners at Unionville Brewing Co., are donating use of the space for the benefit concert.

They too are part of the Jewell-connected music community, their children having taken lessons from John and Carla. Jason Tennstedt, a veteran, is a sound engineer and multi-instrumental musician playing cello, sax, drums, guitar, said his wife. Their oldest son took guitar lessons from John Jewell.

“He loved him, still loves him, learned a lot—he got an electric guitar for Christmas,” said Katie Tennstedt, in a phone call Wednesday. “John has always been very personable, friendly, very comfortable feeling the kids have.”

The family was concerned to hear of John’s illness and kept track of his progress through a large network of friends. It was very scary, Tennstedt said.

She and her husband met at the venue this week with the Jewells and other event organizers. Tennstedt said John looks amazing. She expected him to still be in a wheelchair.

John Jewell was very talkative at the recent meeting, said the brewery co-owner, a music school parent. During the recent interview at his home, his voice was hoarse, as if catching up from not being able to talk for so many months. Jewell survived for a purpose.

“It shows how good God is,” said Tennstedt.

Unionville Brewery will have pizza and subs for sale along with beer and Tractor Juice. There will also be a 50/50 raffle to benefit the Jewells. See Benefit for John & Carla Jewell for information.

