In a memorable end to his elementary school years, a local fifth grader recently got to be principal for a day.

Emerald Hill Elementary School student Cooper Byberg said May 8 was one of the best days of his life working alongside Principal Dr. Tori Gelbert, who technically was “off duty” for the day.

As a part of his Principal duties, Byberg wrote a report of his day to CCPS Superintendent Dr. Tony Brads.

The day started handing out donuts to all the teachers. Then the fifth grader made an announcement over the intercom extending recess by five minutes.

Byberg loved doing lunch duty: “I got a billion high fives and first bumps and everyone was yelling, ‘Mr. Byberg! It made me happy,” he reported to Dr. Brads.

The student wanted to give all the teachers a raise as part of being principal for a day, but the proposition was untenable. Instead, Byberg gave out 100 Grand candy bars with a note attached, “I wanted to give you a raise while I was principal for a day.”

Finally, the fifth grader helped set up baseball radar for field day. Byberg was proud to say he topped out at 58 miles per hour, compared to Principal Gelbert’s 29 miles per hour.