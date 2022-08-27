Jay Starling joins iconic jamgrass band Leftover Salmon

Leftover Salmon has been playing its own style of acoustic music for over 30 years. The band is one of the leading lights of “jamgrass,” the combination of rock improvisation and bluegrass.

But Leftover Salmon took it a step further, calling their sound “polyethnicajunslamgrass.”

Founding members Vince Herman (guitar, vocals) and Drew Emmitt (mandolin, vocals) remain the heart of the band.

Fredericksburg native Jay Starling, whose father John Starling was a founding member of another groundbreaking bluegrass band, The Seldom Scene, has joined Leftover Salmon as a full-time member.

I caught up with Starling recently between gigs.

How is your new position in Leftover Salmon going?I think it’s a good fit. They seem to be enjoying it. They’ve been having me on a bunch of different instruments and doing some singing. It’s been coming along quite nicely.

When did you first hear Leftover Salmon play?It was back in 1997. If I remember correctly, it was Béla Fleck, Seldom Scene and Leftover. I knew Scene and Béla Fleck because of the “Live Art” record. I hadn’t heard of Salmon. That was the summer of my senior year in high school. I remember the place was packed. That was my first exposure 25 years ago, and they’re still doing it better than ever.

How were you asked to join the band?A mutual friend that Vince and I had named Jim Brooks had seen me play somewhere. He got Vince on this gig at the Carolina Theater in Greensboro. The bill was Traveling McCourys, Del McCoury, Vince, and myself. Vince and I met up at the hotel and were shooting the breeze. He had questions about the Seldom Scene and my dad. On that gig, Jim told us we had to do a duo set. We did it and stayed in touch. Sometime after that I met Drew Emmitt on an Everyone Orchestra gig. The first time I sat in with them at (FloydFest) was eight or nine years ago. Fast forward to pandemic times. Vince called and said, ‘We want to take you out on the road with Salmon.’ It wasn’t an offer, but started with a 10-day run, a bus tour. But it would be the next year because it was the beginning of the pandemic. About four gigs into that Greg (Garrison), the bass player, asked if I wanted some more dates, and I said, yeah, I’ll take them all. Our Red Rocks show this year was the one-year anniversary of the start of my run with them.

How do you juggle playing different instruments on stage?I’ve got a two-keyboard setup. Then I’ve got my lap steel, which I keep on a stand. My pedal board and volume pedal are underneath that. Then I have my dobro to the left of my keyboard rig, and then a microphone. I think it’s good for the guys when we do bluegrass, the dobro is great. It is kind of nice to go into full bluegrass mode.

Is there any pressure on you, being the son of a bluegrass legend?I just try to do as good of a job as I can. Songs that I’m singing are ones that he sang. So I try to honor him in that way. Obviously, the Salmon guys are huge fans. I’ve always wanted to play music. I’ve never felt pressure one way or another to make it. My dad just wanted me to do what I want and have fun doing it. There was no expectations. It’s funny, we played much more golf than we ever did music together. I remember going to festivals a little bit when he was back in The Scene. But I have his name, and he’s a hall-of-famer. I do like carrying on that legacy for those that remember him.

There are obvious parallels between Leftover Salmon and The Seldom Scene in my mind. I feel like they were both trailblazers in their own right. The Scene were different than all the other bluegrass bands. Salmon took that model and added all kinds of other stuff. They were forerunners of this whole jamgrass scene. It’s cool to have ties to both of those bands. It’s special for me.