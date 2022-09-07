John Jackson Piedmont Blues Festival to return to Rappahannock

After a two-year COVID hiatus, The John Jackson Piedmont Blues Festival returns later this month, featuring a lineup of artists known for keeping alive the music the Rappahannock native helped make famous.

The event 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 will again be held at Eldon Farms in Woodville, not far from where Jackson (1924-2002) was born into a family of tenant farmers before his mastery of country guitar style brought him international fame.

Celebrated Washington, D.C. blues harmonica player Phil Wiggins, a headliner at the upcoming festival, remembers the first time he saw Jackson play.

Wiggins was still in high school, but his band was on the same bill as Jackson at a club in Alexandria.

“Immediately, I realized this was someone really special. An amazing musician,” said Wiggins, who like Jackson, has been named a National Heritage Fellow, the country’s highest honor bestowed on traditional and folk artists.

Wiggins remembers that he was dumbfounded when Jackson invited him to join him at a future show.

“Here was this world-class player and he didn’t know me from Adam. Then he invited me out to his house. He was incredibly generous and open-hearted.”

A fairytale twist

No one who knew Jackson during his days in Rappahannock could have imagined him as an internationally-acclaimed performer.

Born in Woodville the seventh of 14 children, he never made it past the first grade because he had to help on the family’s farm. At a young age, he taught himself to play on his father’s guitar the songs he heard on the family’s old record player.

In 1949, he moved with his own family to Fairfax Station, and kept playing for friends and neighbors until a violent confrontation at a house party convinced him to stop performing in public.

That all changed one night in 1964 when Jackson was giving a guitar lesson to a mailman friend in the backroom of a Fairfax gas station. Chuck Perdue, then president of the Folklore Society of Greater He Washington, happened to stop for gas, and he heard Jackson playing.

Perdue eventually convinced a dubious Jackson to record all the songs he knew—he covered 90 in a 12-hour session—and encouraged him to start performing at clubs and coffeehouses in the region.

Ultimately, as Jackson’s reputation grew, he was invited to do shows at folk and blues festivals around the world. He even performed for Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. But he never gave up his day job as a cemetery caretaker.

Jackson played with famous musicians such as B.B. King, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt, and Ricky Skaggs and Carnegie Halle.

Yet despite his long list of talents and accolades, he remains almost wholly unknown in Rappahannock County, the place where his story began.

It’s time to change that and bring his legacy to light, according to festival organizers. John Jackson wanted to be remembered as a blues musician and songster.

Piedmont style

Although he could play many types of music, Jackson is most closely associated with what’s become known as Piedmont blues—country music built around challenging, but sweet-sounding acoustic guitar licks.

“Piedmont Blues are definitely different from other blues,” said Erin Harpe, another festival headliners. “It isn’t so down and dirty. It’s more refined, You’re playing a syncopated melody with your fingers while you’re playing the alternating baseline with your thumb.

“It’s more intricate. It’s more danceable, too,” added Harpe, whose latest album, “Meet Me in the Middle” was named “Album of the Year” at the 2021 New England Music Awards. “But it’s also more relaxed.”

A perfect description is the title of John Jackson’s album, “Front Porch Blues.”

Phil Wiggins would agree. “I heard someone say this music was born in an era when people made their own music at home, like they baked their own bread and grew their own vegetables,” he said.

It’s a style, he pointed out, that evolved in rural communities from ragtime.

“If you listen to Piedmont guitar style, it sounds a lot like ragtime piano,” Wiggins said. “It was really trying to make the guitar function like a piano. Back in the day, it was music to make people move. Your job was to make people get off their butts and dance.”

Filling out the lineup at the show will be Rick Franklin, one of the region’s leading blues guitarists, Jeffrey Scott, a blues artist who’s also Jackson’s grand nephew, Rappahannock blues singer Bobby Glasker and Friends, Rappahannock Unity Choir, and the Rev. Williams & the Praise Team.

The emcee will be Frank Matheis, an author, radio producer and regular contributor to Living Blues magazine.

Old mountain hoedowns

Smithsonian Folkways Magazine published an article, “Rappahannock Blues: John Jackson” by Barry Lee Pearson, featuring quotes from the musician from personal interviews with the author conducted over a 30-year period.

Jackson vividly recalled his childhood and early years in Rappahannock.

“In the valley and surrounding mountains the rigor and rhythms of agricultural work were softened by music, and in the Jackson house music was a family affair to the extreme,” Pearson wrote, quoting Jackson as follows:

“Everybody in the family played music—my mother, my father, aunts, uncles, my brothers and sisters. My father played; he played guitar, banjo, the mandolin, the ukulele.

“And he even had a six-string banjo, and these little pennywhistles he used to love. He used to play for parties and stuff all around the country. He was the onliest black man I know that went up in the white areas and played for some of the parties up there, around the mountains there.

“Everybody knew him, and he did play for some white parties there, I do know he did. He used to play for square dances. But he played left-handed, so I could never learn from him.

“My mother blowed the harmonica and played the accordion, and, of course, she never sang no blues. She was mostly a spiritual singer. My oldest brother, Dick, he played, [and] my brother Jack. And I still have a brother up in the country who still plays autoharp and the guitar.

“So what we did on the weekend and before bedtime at night, everybody sat around and sang songs. My aunt played guitar...her name was Aunt Etta. She married a fellow from down there just around Jefferson, and she used to play the guitar and sing with it. She was my father’s sister.

“And then it was another lady named Miss Ruby Lee that used to sing and play the guitar. In fact, she even played some parts of the clawhammer banjo, because I can remember [them] playing ‘Little Brown Jug,’ and ‘Boil Them Cabbage Down,’ and stuff like that.

“They used to play ‘Leather Britches,’ [and] a song ‘Walk Down Ladies, Your Cake’s All Gone’; you know, just old mountain hoedowns. That’s what they call them back then. It’s one song that they did, they say was from the slaves.

“I don’t know if it’s true. One I learned from my father: ‘I’m going up north, pull my britches off, and dance in my long shirttail.’”