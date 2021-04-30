 Skip to main content
Kid Pan Alley's 'Because We Have Music' celebrates 1st year with free livestream
top story

Concert

Kid Pan Alley will celebrate the first year of its Because We Have Music virtual concert series with a free livestream Sunday night featuring Howard Levy of the Flecktones, master performer Billy Jonas and Paul Reisler of Trapezoid. 

 KID PAN ALLEY

The 'Because We Have Music' virtual concert series will mark its 1st anniversary at 7 p.m. this Sunday, May 2 with a free livestream concert featuring Howard Levy of the Flecktones, master performer Billy Jonas, and hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth.

RSVP at kidpanalley.eventbrite.com to be part of this intimate Zoom living room.

Levy is an acknowledged master of the diatonic harmonica, a superb pianist, innovative composer, recording artist, bandleader, teacher, producer and harmonica revolutionary exploring the worlds of Jazz, Classical and Middle Eastern music.

Billy Jonas - performer, singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist, educator - has perfected the art of the neo-tribal hootenanny with audiences around the globe over nearly three decades. Reisler, of Rappahannock, spent 20 years touring with his 1970s band Trapezoid and founded Kid Pan Alley in 1999.

He has since written close to 3,000 songs with an army of tens of thousands of children across the country. He’ll be joined by vocalist Cheryl Toth. This free concert kicks off of Kid Pan Alley’s participation in Give Local Piedmont community fundraising event May 4 supporting the work of local non-profits. See www.givelocalpiedmont/KidPanAlley.

Kid Pan Alley started this series the early days of the pandemic to connect audiences with the music that was dying to be heard. 

