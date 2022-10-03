Korn's Brian Welch shares personal story in Culpeper, pledges support for local recovery home

Brian Head Welch from the multi-Grammy winning alt-metal rock group Korn spoke for more than hour Saturday night for an intimate event at Culpeper County High School, bringing a message that was raw and honest.

More than 500 were in attendance.

Funny, serious, dark, sincere, vulnerable and full of candor, Welch recalled openly his long battle using methamphetamine touring all over the world. How he walked away from all the fame and excess for his baby daughter.

Walking back and forth across the stage with his cell phone in hand to check notes, Welch remembered, for an attentive crowd on a rainy night, how Korn was formed under the boardwalk in Bakersfield, California.

He talked about the long, strange trip that followed, trappings of overnight stardom and life on tour with big names like Ozzy Osbourne and House of Pain.

In an unlikely twist, the hardened, ground-breaking rocker, spiraling in addiction, went to church. The guitarist shared how a personal relationship with the head of Christianity, Jesus Christ, changed and freed him, how Christians showed him another path in life.

That even in the fog of drug use, God gave him respite and forgiveness.

Welch interacted with local fans in the audience for the free event sponsored, with others, by Mountain View Community Church, Culpeper Baptist Church and the nonprofit CARS, an acronym for Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services.

Culpeper-based Demolition Services, run by church members Boots and Melissa Feathers, was a top sponsor making the evening possible. They sat front row for the thought-provoking program.

To end things, Welch played a couple of guitars that were raffled off in support of CARS, which is working on putting a down payment on property for a long-term recovery treatment center for women in the area. It would be a first of its kind.

Jewell Tone Music, a school on Main Street run by John and Carla Jewell, donated the guitars, and are starting their own nonprofit to provide music education in the community.

Earlier on Saturday, Welch, fresh off a summer tour with Evanescence, practiced for the night in Culpeper and interacted with church organizers in the auditorium.

In the morning, the rocker met with inmates from the local jail, with assistance from Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office deputies, in attendance for the Evening with Brian Welch.

His performance on the raffled-off guitars Saturday night was short but undoubtedly rocking, like the artist. Welch signed each after performing with a church drummer.

“They were like, would you strum a couple chords to show the people that you played it and it works?” he said of organizers asking him to participate in the guitar raffle.

“And I’m like, all right, but I got up here and am like, I don’t want to do it by myself, that’s boring, and then he snuck up, Lee over here snuck up and we started playing blind so, let’s see if this thing works.”

It worked.

Afterward, Welch issued a giving challenge, said MVCC Pastor Mark Jenkins.

From Sunday, Oct. 2 through next Sunday, Oct. 9, the Korn signer will match dollar for dollar any donations given to CARS for the down payment on the recovery home—up to $10,000. Give at herestores.com

Read more about the timely program with Welch, what he said about being on the brink of suicide and what saved him, in an upcoming edition of the Star-Exponent.