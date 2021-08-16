Limp Bizkit cancels Norfolk show due to COVID

With the world slowly reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers have been thrilled about seeing their favorite performers live once again.

But Limp Bizkit fans will have to wait. The 1990s self-proclaimed rap-rock band was set to perform at The NorVa in Norfolk Monday as part of its “Limited Last Minute Post Pandemic Popup Party” tour but canceled last week, according to Billboard.

Singer Fred Durst told the publication that the decision was because of rising COVID-19 numbers.

As of Monday morning, the NorVa’s website said the show has been postponed and ticketholders should be on the lookout for information about a new date.

Other stops on the tour included Illinois, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Nebraska and California.

Across Virginia, 7.7% of nasal swab tests are coming back positive, according to the Virginia Department of Health. About 1,880 new cases are being diagnosed each day, up nearly 30% from the prior week, The Virginia Pilot reported Saturday.

The Bowery Presents, a concert promotion company that owns The NorVa, announced Thursday that the venue’s staff must be fully vaccinated.