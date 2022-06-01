Local musicians headline Bloom Fest for teens Saturday in Sperryville

Grunge, rap, indie and other musical genres will converge this weekend at the first-ever Bloom Fest in beautiful Sperryville.

Paxton Blackwell, of Culpeper, helped plan the free concert happening 3:30 to 11 p.m. this Saturday, June 4 on private land. The target audience is teens and young adults.

Paxton, a 14-year-old rising sophomore, will also be performing at the day-long concert as drummer with local band, The Violets, formerly Eunoia Moon. The young musician has been working with fellow musicians the past couple of months to put on the program to provide a platform for local arts.

“We now have a number of bands and artists playing, such as Exhale, a grunge band from Lynchburg, and Young Wabo, a rapper from Richmond,” he said.

Local food trucks Law Dogs Hot Dogs and Salsa Street from Madison will be on site as well as local shops setting up, such as Milky Wave Tie-Die.

Blackwell has performed downtown for First Fridays and at the recent Culpeperpalooza at Mountain Run Winery. But future opportunities to play music don’t come out of nowhere, the drummer said.

“And there is decent-sized community in our area that would love to perform. So instead of waiting for an opportunity to come along, we decided to make one for ourselves,” said Blackwell, who has been drumming and taking lessons for around three years.

He said the music scene locally has grown a lot over the past couple of years. Bloom Fest is a continuation. The name for the festival came from the local skate and clothing brand originally slated to have a pop-up shop in the festival, but had to cancel, Blackwell said.

The Violets play and write a lot of indie rock songs, and also covers classics like Fleetwood Mac, Blackwell said of his band. He personally plays “a lot more psych-type stuff, and pretty much all types of rock.”

Festival attendees can bring chairs or blankets.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s a family friendly-event, it’s primarily intended for teens and younger folks. We joke that if people are OVER 21 then we’ll mark their hands with x’s,” said Blackwell.

The festival is publicized as a no drugs or alcohol event. Search Bloom Fest Sperryville on Google for the address for the event happening this Saturday, June 4.

Here’s the music line-up:

Mendota: 3:30-4:15

Cara Francese: 4:30-4:40

JCE: 4:45-5:05

DAMFO: 5:10-5:30

KIDDAY: 5:35-6:05

10KSLIT: 6:10-6:15

Hell On Earth: 6:20-6:50

Young Wabo: 6:55-7:25

Elastic Tone: 7:40-8:40

Exhale: 8:55-9:55

The Violets: 10:10-11:10

