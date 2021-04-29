Local Virginia country artist Zye Ca$h breaking musical barriers

A young, locally-connected, up-and-coming artist breaking barriers in country music makes his stage debut this Saturday night opening for Colt Ford at Dominion Raceway.

Elijah Schoolfield, known on stage as Zye Ca$h, is a Black country music artist who recently won a $100,000 video contest for WorldStar and has a huge TikTok following for powerful, unexpected vocals and aesthetic appeal. Zye Ca$h is also collaborating locally.

A graduate of Mountain View High School in Stafford, Schoolfield will film his first music video next Saturday in Culpeper for a song, “Let It Rain,” he co-wrote with local producer Gordon Humphrey, creator of Culpeper Has Talent.

“His fans are going to go nuts when they hear it,” Humphrey said on Thursday. “It’s a blend of old school country and new progressive pop music.”

Schoolfield, whose mother is white, grew up in a home where there was always country music playing, the artist said.

“My mom loved country music and I became a fan also,” Schoolfield said. “There’s something so genuine about country music - unlike any other genre … And when I figured out I had a voice and people started encouraging me to pursue it, it’s been nonstop country ever since!”

