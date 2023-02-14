Making new musical connections and renewing vintage ones emerged as a theme at the recent Tri-County Band program at Eastern View High School.

Culpeper County Public Schools hosted the two-day event Jan. 27 and 28 with middle and high school band students from Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.

Keith Cottrill served as guest conductor for the high school band and was an extra special choice for a couple of reasons. First, his music journey started in Culpeper as he is a 1993 graduate of Culpeper County High School, according to a release from division spokesperson Laura Hoover.

In addition, Cottrill was middle and high school band director at Madison County High School where now Floyd T. Binns Band Director Siobhan Dowen-Helton was his student.

She introduced her former band director, Cottrill, at the tri-county concert on Saturday, an honorary moment.

Dowen-Helton shared with the packed auditorium how her band experience with Cottrill was what inspired her to become a band director, Hoover said.

Cottrill currently works as Assistant Director of Bands and Professor of Music for Emory and Henry College in Emory, and is in his 25th year of teaching.

The Tri-County Band gathering forged student-to-student connections as well, a welcome return since the event came to a halt in 2020 during COVID.

Over 170 students from the various schools were nominated by their band directors to participate this year. The young musicians received the music selections when they arrived Friday morning, Hoover said. Then they spent two days learning the music and rehearsing before the Saturday afternoon concert.

EVHS Band Director Adam Roach said participating schools take turns hosting. The host director seats students in the middle and high school tri-county bands based on select criteria such as All-District audition score and grade level.

“Many participating students from different counties often find that they know each other through regional sports or moving out of the area, which is a lot of fun to see,” Roach said.

“The event is a way to maintain connection and provide another opportunity for our students to experience a two-day, guest conducted honor band event.”

Charlie Nesmith, a public schools educator for 16 years, was guest conductor for the middle school tri-county band. He is a music educator, percussionist and host of the Flying Baton Podcast. Nesmith is a band teacher at Shelburne Middle School in Staunton.

For the music selections performed by area middle schoolers, Nesmith chose songs that made connections to current issues facing youth, such as mental health. Among the selections were, “Haunted Clocks” by Brian Balmages, “Stormchasing” by William Owens and “Spanish Rose” by Joseph Compello.

The high school tri-county band played “Commemoration Overture” by Robert Sheldon, “Nostalgia” by Rossano Galante, “C-141 Starlifter” by Randall D. Standridge and “The Thunderer March” by John Philip Sousa.

“Both bands did an amazing job performing the music,” Hoover said. “It was hard to believe that they had just received the selections the day before the concert.”

Tri-County Band has been around for many years, according to Roach. It began around 1999 with different counties than today, when Fauquier High School Band Director Andrew Paul wanted to create an All-County event. Retired band director Rich Griffith, at Liberty High School at the time, suggested they expand it to other counties, and Tri-County Band was born.

The gathering is not only about connections for the students, but for the directors as well, Roach said.

“This event also continues through new and old generations of band directors,” he said. “Band directors are a rare breed, to say the least, and in the chaos it can be difficult to find others who fully understand our triumphs and challenges.”

Roach added he is very lucky in this regard. That’s because his wife, Rebecca Roach, is a band director at Culpeper Middle School.

Several Fauquier schools band directors performed at their wedding.

“That likely wouldn’t have happened without Tri-County Band,” he said.