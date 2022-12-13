Piedmont Community Band debuting new drums at free concert this week

The Piedmont Community Band of Windmore Foundation for the Arts is gearing up to present a holiday concert later this week with a noticeably richer sound—thanks to some new percussion equipment it was recently gifted.

The Loeb Foundation of Warrenton made the recent grant enabling purchase of a drum kit and a set of timpani for the community band currently comprised of around two dozen members.

“We are thrilled to have it,” said Tammy Buckalew, band program director and a flutist. “We only had a bass drum and a snare drum before—not really a percussion section.”

Piedmont Community Band will debut the new equipment during a holiday music concert at 7 p.m. this Thursday, Dec. 15 at Culpeper Presbyterian Church, 215 S. Main St. The band’s three-member percussion section is now growing with the new equipment, Buckalew said.

Most of the local musicians, from middle school to adults, use their own instruments and the student members use the ones they rent through the school. But generally with percussion equipment, it’s difficult to transport so musicians depend on the ensemble to provide it, she added.

The new drum kit and timpani are eliciting positive vibrations.

“It sounds so great, it builds the sound of the band tremendously,” Buckalew said. “I got chills the first time I heard it—that added layer of sound to what we already have.”

Piedmont Community Band started in 2016 and soon after joined Windmore. Before that, Culpeper Municipal Band existed in the 1920s to 60s, Buckalew said, with several attempts to restart it.

Having a community band gives performers a place to perform, she said.

“It helps our students and gives many an extra avenue for practice and more exposure to music,” Buckalew said. “It also provides opportunities for the community to hear classical band music they might not otherwise here.”

The group has recently became part of the Association of Concert Bands. This national organization will help it continue to develop as an ensemble with helpful information and resources, according to a Windmore release.

Piedmont Community Band also offers an educational component during rehearsals. Conductor Chiara Head explains music theory as to why she is requesting a change or a certain chord, Buckalew said, encouraging the community to come see what they have to offer.

Thursday’s concert is free and for a sweet cause. Donations of cookies for Manna Ministry will be appreciated.