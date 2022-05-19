Positive vibration: Adwela & The Uprising back home in Culpeper Saturday night

Caribbean island vibes will light up a local fire hall this weekend in Culpeper County.

Adwela Dawes, front man for Adwela & The Uprising, is looking forward to playing in his hometown for the Saturday night reggae show at Salem Volunteer Fire Dept.

“My energy will be great,” he said. “I don’t get to come home and play a lot these days for whatever reason so it will be good to come back to the place that has a lot of beginnings for me.”

Those who haven’t seen The Uprising in a while should expect a seasoned veteran artist, said Dawes, a 2001 graduate of Culpeper County High School, who grew up playing music in historic Antioch Baptist Church.

“I’m a far cry from the talent show days,” he said of winning fan favorite at Culpeper Has Talent back in 2014, also the year Adwela & The Uprising was born.

Live shows were dramatically curtailed during the two-year pandemic. The band toured in April for the first time since COVID including at the Brill Music Festival Williamsburg and Bill’s Bar in Boston, Mass.

“Small run by my standard, but it was good to see those places and get back into work mode,” said Dawes, who also performed last month in Jamaica. “It was good to be able to play and be embraced and even known already in some places.”

The reggae musician is known around these parts as well. But Dawes feels like he has been black-listed at local venues due to a pair of controversial singles he released last year addressing police brutality.

“Blue Light Special” and “Cry Blood” express his experience with law enforcement as a Black man in America. It’s not the hottest topic in Culpeper, said the reggae artist who has never been afraid to speak his mind. The lyrics are hard-hitting, the music haunting.

“My voice isn’t completely silenced, but if you’ve noticed I’ve not played around town in some time,” Dawes said.

He added, “I just try and advocate for what’s right. To be a leading artist in that first class of musicians responsible for the resurrection of the music scene around here, I certainly don’t think I’ve been given due diligence as of late.”

A full band will comprise The Uprising Saturday night at Salem VFD—John Merritt on keyboards, Jay Smith on drums, Dalen Isom on guitar and Justin on bass.

The 21-and-older show of mostly original tunes runs 8 p.m. to midnight; all proceeds will benefit the volunteer fire dept.

“The energy will be right and we expect to bring a positive vibration and it will be party time,” Dawes said.

“At some point not all in life has to be so serious,” he added of the 2021 singles, “I felt like I said what needed to be said. I just didn’t know it would be at such a cost.”

Adwela & The Uprising will be on the road again this summer with various gigs already lined up along the East Coast—from Maine to Florida.

The band is playing in Rehoboth Beach, Del. tonight and then in Culpeper Saturday. Admission is $20 per person at the front door at Salem VFD. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food and drinks will sold by the volunteer company, no outside food and drinks allowed. Cash sales only, no credit cards, and an ATM is on site.

“All proceeds to benefit the Salem VFD. Please join us for a Caribbean Vibe night with some awesome Reggae Music!! Help us help you!!” according to a VFD post.

Other upcoming local Adwela & The Uprising shows will include June 25 at Sweet Vines Farm Winery Unionville and July 9 at Iron Pipe Alewerks in Orange. See the full schedule at Adwelaandtheuprising.com

His show Saturday night is the second in the monthly concert series Salem launched in April, replacing bingo as a major fundraiser. The venue has a new stage, a large dance floor, adult beverages, tasty menu options and plenty of seating.

The rest of concert schedule is: June 18 Steel Peach; July 23 Desert Wind; Aug. 20 JB Brown and The Company of Fredericksburg; Sept. 17 Waking Napster; Oct. 29 EN’NOVATION for Witches & Warlocks costume dance and Nov. 19 the Love Vigilantes

