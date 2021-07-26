'Remain in Light' performance projects the spirit of FloydFest

Turkuaz was more than a backing band for this show. The hard funk purveyors provided horn section work and background vocals that allowed Harrison to suggest different directions for the music to take. Overall, it was beyond category funky, with Belew’s twisting, legato, whammy-bar-centric guitar solos taking things over the edge.

Harrison, who has produced Turkuaz, said in the panel discussion that he had been thinking for years of presenting “Remain in Light” live, in a way he “could be proud of.” In Turkuaz, he found a brilliant foil, and he invited Belew, a Nashville resident, to meet him at a club in that city when Turkuaz played there.

Within two songs, Belew agreed. The project was on.

“We’re just trying not to mess it up,” Turkuaz leader and guitarist Dave Brandwein, who was part of the panel, said. “And I think we’re doing pretty well. This is some of the most fun we’ve ever had.”

After Belew noted how Talking Heads’ frontman David Byrne’s insistent, 16th-note guitar rhythms were glue for the music, Brandwein said it made his hand hurt.

“That might not be the guitar,” Belew said, drawing another laugh from the crowd.