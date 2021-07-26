'Remain in Light' performance projects the spirit of FloydFest

Talking Heads’ masterpiece, “Remain in Light,” turned 40 years old last year.
On Friday at FloydFest, Talking Heads member Jerry Harrison and guitarist Adrian Belew performed the album with New York funk band Turkuaz, in what was easily the festival’s highlight.
Many in the audience weren’t yet born when that record dropped. Many in the audience grew up with the album. The situation was similar earlier in July, when the act debuted the show at Peach Music Festival, in Pennsylvania. How did it feel, presenting it to such a wide age demographic?
“Catch up, kids,” Belew said, drawing laughter earlier Friday, during a panel discussion about the record.
Belew, an absolute goofball during much of the hourlong talk that Rolling Stone correspondent Garrett K. Woodward moderated, didn’t really mean it. With the nine-piece Turkuaz providing huge grooves and melodic firepower, Belew has more time than usual in his career to scan the audience, he told the crowd gathered at the Devils Backbone Throwdown Tent.
“I can look out and see what a lot of the audience is thinking and doing,” Belew said. “I see a lot of young people singing along with every word, so that’s very encouraging.”
Instead of the laughter that followed his earlier one-liner, that sentence got applause.
“I think good music gets passed down to other generations, too,” he added. “People still listen to stuff that their parents listened to, or their big brother listened to, or somebody else. Good music is good music.”
Harrison was in the band from from its first album till its 1991 breakup. For hired hand Belew, the “Remain in Light” sessions and subsequent tour were lines on an important resume that includes David Bowie, Frank Zappa, King Crimson and 24 (soon to be 25) of his own albums.
Harrison, a multi-instrumentalist and producer, like the guitarist, was well aware of the Brian Eno-produced 1980 album’s place in history.
“It’s the progenitor of a whole … ethos,” Harrison said. “It’s spawned lots of people that have used some of the ideas to make their music, which is part of the reason I think it’s had a long life and people want to hear it.”
This piece of American cultural history — enshrined in the Library of Congress — sure enough drew on Friday. The ground in front of the Dreaming Creek Main Stage was thick with people who thrilled to such songs as “Once In A Lifetime,” “The Great Curve” and “Houses in Motion,” along with other classic Heads’ tunes including set-opening “Psycho Killer” and the hit cover of “Take Me To The River.”
The act also hit “Thela Hun Ginjee,” from Belew’s King Crimson years, and Turkuaz single “Ophidiophobia,” released during the pandemic, with Belew and Harrison present for both recording and performance.
Turkuaz was more than a backing band for this show. The hard funk purveyors provided horn section work and background vocals that allowed Harrison to suggest different directions for the music to take. Overall, it was beyond category funky, with Belew’s twisting, legato, whammy-bar-centric guitar solos taking things over the edge.
Harrison, who has produced Turkuaz, said in the panel discussion that he had been thinking for years of presenting “Remain in Light” live, in a way he “could be proud of.” In Turkuaz, he found a brilliant foil, and he invited Belew, a Nashville resident, to meet him at a club in that city when Turkuaz played there.
Within two songs, Belew agreed. The project was on.
“We’re just trying not to mess it up,” Turkuaz leader and guitarist Dave Brandwein, who was part of the panel, said. “And I think we’re doing pretty well. This is some of the most fun we’ve ever had.”
After Belew noted how Talking Heads’ frontman David Byrne’s insistent, 16th-note guitar rhythms were glue for the music, Brandwein said it made his hand hurt.
“That might not be the guitar,” Belew said, drawing another laugh from the crowd.
The fun continued that night, and the performance was the buzz of the festival weekend. Harrison and Belew were done at FloydFest after that set, but Turkuaz played another 75 minutes of its own music on Saturday at the main stage, as a hard rain that would last an hour began to build over the Patrick County site off the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Given the success of the few live shows so far, with more to come, has this combination considered the possibility of writing and recording new music?
“I think it’s too early to know that stuff,” Belew said. “We’re doing what we planned on doing. But who knows? I leave all doors open, except the portal back there.”
We’re not sure he was joking about that portal.