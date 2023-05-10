Ronnie Williams and The Carter Family Sound will present a free show honoring the late “Mother” Maybelle Carter at 7 p.m. on May 19 as part of the Culpeper Acoustic Café at Culpeper Baptist Church, located at 318 S. West St.

The show is being presented in remembrance of Mother Carter’s May 10 birthday in Nickelsville, a town in Scott County, Virginia. The music pioneer died Oct. 23, 1978, in Nashville, Tennessee.

“The show will celebrate her music and picking styles,” said Williams, who plays guitar and autoharp in the Mother Maybelle style.

Refreshments will be available at the free concert.

Though some of the group’s members have changed over time, Williams and his group have been performing in and around the Central Virginia region for almost 30 years, according to a news release. The current lineup consists of Williams, Donald Hockaday, Anthony Oliver, Dennis Stanley and Keith Walters.

Williams has been playing and singing Carter Family music since 1975. He became a close friend to Mother Maybelle around 1969. Soon after, the friendship extended to the rest of the famous family: her daughters, Helen, June and Anita along with Janette Carter (daughter of A.P. and Sara Carter) and her children, Rita and Dale.

Williams and the Carter Family Sound have done many benefit shows and have performed at many schools, churches and fairs around the area, according to the release. They have also been featured performers on the television show “Song of the Mountains.”

Williams plays the autoharp, guitar and accordion, honoring the “Carter Scratch” style. It was Mother Maybelle who created the style out of the necessity to play lead and rhythm parts at the same time.

During Williams' career, he has shared the stage with all of the Carters, as well as “adopted Carter” and June’s husband, Johnny Cash.

Williams frequently travels to Hiltons to play at the Carter Family Fold and sometimes does TV interviews and question-and-answer sessions with local college students, discussing Mother Maybelle and her famous picking style.

Williams and Lorrie Carter Bennett, granddaughter of Mother Maybelle Carter and daughter of Anita Carter, often collaborate for shows across the country. Besides The Fold, the two have played at Nashville’s Station Inn, The Johnny Cash Museum, the historic Ashland Theater, Nashville Palace and Third and Lindsley.

Radio shows include Nashville’s “Midnite Jamboree” broadcast on WSM, as well as “Studio One” originating from Johnson City, Tennessee’s WETS studio. The two have appeared several times on Bristol’s “Pickin’ Porch” show and, in 2016, performed at “Concert at the Caves” in Pennsylvania.

Carter Bennett often says that Williams “picks as close like Grandma as anyone I know,” the release stated.

A.P., Sara and Maybelle were the founding members of the Carter Family’s musical troupe, performing and recording music from 1927 through 1943. Mother Maybelle, Helen, June and Anita carried on the Carter Family tradition from 1943 until the end of their lives.