Ronnie Williams & the Carter Family Sound to give free concert in Jeffersonton

Ronnie Williams & the Carter Family Sound will present a free concert at 6 p.m. April 30 at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd. in Jeffersonton.

Williams and his group have been performing in and around the Central Virginia region for more than 25 years, according to a release.

Though some of the group’s members have changed over time, Williams has been playing and singing Carter Family music since 1975.

The group’s current lineup consists of Williams, Donald Hockaday, Anthony Oliver, Dennis Stanley and Keith Walters.

Williams became a close friend to country music legend Mother Maybelle Carter around 1969. Soon after, the friendship extended to the rest of the famous family: daughters, Helen, June and Anita; and Janette Carter and her children, Rita and Dale.

Williams and the Carter Family Sound have done many benefit shows and have performed at many schools, churches and fairs around the area. They have also been featured performers on the television show “Song of the Mountains.”

Williams plays the autoharp, guitar and accordion, honoring the “Carter Scratch” style of playing guitar and autoharp. It was Mother Maybelle who created the Carter Scratch style out of the necessity to play lead and rhythm parts at the same time.

During Williams’ career, he has shared the stage at one time or another with all of the Carters as well as “adopted Carter” and June’s husband, Johnny Cash.

Williams frequently travels to Hiltons to play at the Carter Family Fold and sometimes does TV interviews and question-and-answer sessions with local college students, discussing Mother Maybelle and her famous picking style.

Williams and Lorrie Carter Bennett, granddaughter of Mother Maybelle Carter and daughter of Anita Carter, often collaborate for shows across the country. Besides The Fold, the two have played at Nashville’s Station Inn, The Johnny Cash Museum, the historic Ashland Theater, the Nashville Palace and Third and Lindsley.

Carter Bennett often says that Williams “picks as close like Grandma as anyone I know.” Janette Carter’s daughter, Rita Forrester, director of The Fold in Hiltons, agrees.

Forrester said that Ronnie is “pure Carter Family who doesn’t only pick and sing our style, he can also cook and feed family and friends good Carter Family cookin’!”

A.P., Sara and Maybelle were the founding members of the Carter Family’s musical troupe, performing and recording music from 1927 through 1943. Mother Maybelle, Helen, June and Anita carried on the Carter Family tradition from 1943 until the end of their lives.