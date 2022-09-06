September is Virginia Music Heritage Month, a celebration of the commonwealth’s contributions to music history and innovation around the world.

Virginia music culture spans diverse genres to include Blues, folk, brass, hip-hop, mountain music, country, gospel, and rock, according to a release from Virginia Tourism Corp.

Many notable musicians were born in and/or began their careers in Virginia, including Dave Matthews, Ella Fitzgerald, Bruce Hornsby, Pharrell Williams, the Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, Missy Elliott, D’Angelo, and Jason Mraz.

Virginia hosts many music festivals, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors every year from across the country and the world, the release stated. FloydFest, Galax Old Fiddler’s Convention, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, LOCKN’ Festival and Richmond Folk Festival among many others.

Richmond is known for its underground punk scene, but the city has become a fit for all types of musical genres, according to Virginia Tourism. Virginia’s capital hosts jazz, folk and indie rock and is filled with musical talent from all over on any given night.

The sounds of country music beat strong in Southwest Virginia, connected by The Crooked Road, Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail.

The Crooked Road winds through almost 300 miles of scenic terrain in Southwest, including 19 counties, four cities, and 54 towns.

Historic music sites around the Crooked Road include Floyd Country Store, home to the Floyd Friday Night Jamboree, Rex Theater in Galax, and the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, named after A.P. and Sara Carter. The location is dedicated to preservation and performance of old-time country and bluegrass music.

The city of Bristol is known as the Birthplace of Country Music because of the 1927 Bristol Sessions, which legendary country artist Johnny Cash referred to as “the single most important event in the history of country music,” the release stated.

Smithsonian-affiliated Birthplace of Country Music Museum opened in 2014 to celebrate the Bristol Sessions and Southwest Virginia contributions to American music.

Hip hop is huge in Hampton Roads. Some of the biggest producers the genre has ever known are from the area. Since the 1990s, the region has had a hand in making some of the most successful hip hop, rap, and pop music made anywhere, according to Virginia Tourism.

“Virginia’s history is rich with musical heritage,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation.

“So many artists from the state influence music and entertainment heard around the world. We want to honor the Commonwealth’s exciting music heritage as well as its storied past. Music tourism is an important industry, contributing to the overall economic impact of tourism and diversifying Virginia’s economy.”

Check out these and other music events during Virginia Music Heritage Month include:

Sept. 9-11:

award-winning Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion is a three-day experience that celebrates Bristol as the Birthplace of Country Music. State Street comes alive with 22 stages of live music.

Sept. 9-11:

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival brings the rock to Virginia International Raceway, with music from Slipknot, Disturbed, Ghost, Mudvayne, Ice Cube, 3 Doors Down, A Day to Remember, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Alice Cooper, Tenacious D, and many more.