Silver Citizens sing along with The Country Troubadours

The Country Troubadours are a popular musical act at The Silver Citizens Club, its old-time tunes invigorating an appreciative audience.

A program of Culpeper County Parks & Recreation, the 55-and-older group only recently started meeting again at the library following the long pandemic pause.

The first post-COVID gathering was July 21, according to Club President Dick Paape.

They were back at it again meeting this past Wednesday with at least two dozen seniors in attendance. A potluck meal was on the lunch menu. And for entertainment, The Country Troubadours’ John Gwynn on acoustic guitar.

He played sing-along folk, country and religious classics including “Amazing Grace.” As Gwynn sang, voices mingled with his from among those listening.

There were many smiles and eyes twinkling as the simple music filled the library meeting room: “Thank you, John!” said one woman.

Read more in an upcoming edition of the Star-Exponent about The Silver Citizens and how its members withstood many months of cancelled meetings.

