Singer-songwriter brings 'High Road' to Prince Michel Winery

A D.C.-area soulful singer, songwriter and pianist returns to a local venue this weekend with her power vocals and a new album, “High Road.”

Juliet Lloyd, a favorite around the region, will perform 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24 at Prince Michel Winery & Vineyard along U.S. Route 29 in Leon. The show is latest in a series of concerts she is performing across Virginia and Maryland, promoting the new, five-track album released July 6 on major streaming platforms and CD.

The title track, “High Road,” is about not being able to tell someone off who had it coming.

“Starting Something” was inspired by a past Nashville trip, the songwriter said in a phone interview this month with the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

“I had this idea, this phrase, don’t start something you can’t finish, and it filed it away, about three years ago," Lloyd said.

"Came back it to maybe a year ago and wrote all the lyrics in one sitting,” she added, noting the song has a strong country flavor.

“Lie With Me” is a big country ballad, while “Ghost Light,” released in February, is her pandemic song, Lloyd said.

“It’s a term used in theater for the light left on, on the stage when everything else is otherwise dark … and in the pandemic that was such a powerful, visual image of everything being shut down. It was the first song I wrote coming out of the pandemic,” she said.

Lloyd, who was recently named winner of the 2022 Bernard/Ebb Songwriting Competition, which recognizes talent in the greater Washington region, started taking piano lessons in second grade and played jazz trumpet in high school.

She was in an a cappella group in college and found she loved singing.

Lloyd released her first album in 2007, “Leave the Light On,” around which time she studied at the Berkeley College of Music in Boston, Mass.

Lloyd spent some time in Nashville, then worked in corporate communications for more than a decade, placing music on the back burner. Living through COVID-19 brought her back to her roots. Lloyd picked up her pen in 2021 having not written a song since 2011.

“If I haven’t written anything in a long time, can I still call myself a song writer?” she said. “Ok, do I still know how to do this? A little rusty, but it’s like ok, you can get the muscle back.”

Coming out of the pandemic brought a certain perspective, Lloyd said, of getting back into music full-time.

“You get a sense something was taken away from you, it makes you miss it, not getting to perform at all and seeing all that my friends and family were going through,” she said.

“I stored that up and finally had something to say again in song.”

The past year or so in terms of gigs has really picked up, with Lloyd playing three, four, five sometimes six times a week with other musicians, as a duo or trio.

“All the opportunities and feeling like I don’t want to say no to anything…There is momentum here the way I haven’t had in 15 years so I just want to take advantage of it, see where it goes,” Lloyd said, admitting it can get overwhelming driving all over to perform.

“What I love the most about it is we play so often now we’re familiar faces to people who come to see us every time we play, people I have gotten to know because of music.

"It’s so great to be a part of that community and become friends with people who come and support you as a fan and that’s what makes this so great," she said.

Lloyd is happy about sharing her new album.

“It’s a collection of my songs that really represent where I am right now and who I am right now. It’s part of an evolution,” the musician said, stating the producer and her fellow musicians captured the songs so perfectly for what she wanted them to be.

“I’m really thrilled and excited for people to hear it and see themselves in the music.”

The strength of her voice is on full display on "High Road."

"I think I know better now how to use my voice in a way that I didn't when I was in my 20s," said Lloyd, who grew up in the Finger Lakes region of New York state.

She commented on the country influences she picked up in Virginia that reveal themselves in the new album.

"It really snuck in there without me being fully aware of it," she said. "These songs had been percolating in my brain for a couple of years, but it was almost like I was afraid to let them out and have me be labeled a full-on country artist. I think we found a way for it to be one of many influences on my sound."