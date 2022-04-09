So much more expression: DMB's Coffin is guest artist for inaugural Jazz Summit at Culpeper High

Student musicians let loose and improvised with their teachers and featured guest clinician Jeff Coffin from Dave Matthews Band during the inaugural Jazz Summit recently held at Culpeper County High School.

Each of the nearly two dozen members of the newly-formed CCHS Jazz Band and Blue Devil Big Band played on-the-spot instrumental solos as part of an hour-long afternoon community concert ending the two-day summit. At least 100 people attended in the school auditorium on Saturday, April 2.

Grammy-winning Coffin, a saxophonist who also played with the genre-defying Bela Fleck & the Flecktones, spent two days in Culpeper for the Summit, including a day of workshops April 1 with students and community members alike. A longtime music educator and mentor, Coffin has done well over 300 such workshops and clinics over the year, he said.

“I love getting to work with students. One of the things we talked about before, it’s a great old saying, ‘Leap and the net will appear.’ I said to them before we performed, let’s leap together so that we’re all in it at the same time,” Coffin said.

More than a few of the student musicians had never improvised or played a solo before the workshop with Coffin. He had everybody take a solo during Friday’s session and they did on stage Saturday as well.

“Just go for it, nobody sounds the same, everybody has a different idea, different way of conceptualizing it…hopefully this will be the first of many for you to improvise,” Coffin said. “Thanks for leaping.”

Students free to experiment

The acclaimed sax player is known for his musical passion, deep commitment to music education and dedication to improvisational music, CCHS Assistant Jazz Director Bret Wortman introduced Coffin at Saturday’s community concert.

The 56-year-old musician from Massachusetts, in addition, is a Yahama performing clinician, Boston Sax Shop ambassador, Vanderbilt University music improv teacher, author, improv app creator, producer, engineer, mixer and record label manager.

Members of the CCHS Jazz Quintet were asked after to reflect on their experience with Coffin.

On alto sax, sophomore Gisele Franco Miranda commented on how nice and informative of a guy he was. She said learned more in a couple of hours with Coffin than through books and youtube in almost a year.

“He really helped me remind myself why I liked jazz in the first place,” Miranda said, calling the genre a very fun language to learn and understand.

“Jazz has had a chokehold around me since 7th grade, and I’m fine with that.”

On bass, senior Morgan Kern said playing music with professionals is fun.

“Jazz is so unique, yet so widely encompassing,” Kern said. “It influences many other genres and despite having evolved so much from its beginnings, and despite having many different substyles and expressions, it’s all still jazz.”

On piano, CCHS junior Greg Myers said Coffin is an amazing musician and did an excellent job helping make their jazz band be its best. Coffin taught the basics of improvisation as well as more advanced techniques, the student said, and showed them the most important parts of being a musician.

“His down-to-earth attitude and general knowledge of music made him an extremely fun guy to play music with, and I believe I will carry his words and the overall experience with me for a very long time,” Myers said

Jazz is a complex art form, he added.

“A lot of other music composed today is much more focused on creating soundscapes and walls of sound. Jazz accomplishes that and more,” Myers said. “Jazz presents its own unique challenges, unlike...with pop, rock, and other styles. Jazz is such a flexible genre and has had an impact on many popular songs.”

Stand-out trumpeter sophomore Ian Larkin attends Easter View HS but is a full member of the CCHS jazz bands. Key takeaways for him from the Jazz Summit were to experiment more with rhythm during improvising and to smooth out improvised phrases.

“Jazz has a different kind of freedom that you don’t get in an orchestral or band setting,” Larkin said. “You are free to experiment.”

High musicianship

And experiment they did at the community concert. The students obviously upped their games, providing a more than ample-backup to Coffin’s musical prowess and off-the-rails expert improvisational solos of his own.

Nathan Childs, CCHS Band Director since 2020, launched the CCHS Jazz bands, with Wortman last year with eight students.

“It was an excellent time, we introduced jazz as something that has not been as prevalent in this area,” said Childs, a multi-instrumentalist who while in college led the snare drum section with the JMU Marching Royal Dukes.

“It was a grateful opportunity to work with students that were interested. But I knew that we could do more, that we could get more. It’s not always about the quantity, but at the end of the day, jazz is unique art forms,” the band director said in opening comments.

“It’s different from the other ensembles that these students are performing with, marching band, concert band…but in jazz there’s so much more expression, so much more nuance and communication and it really allows for this high level of musicianship that you don’t otherwise see in a very rigid and strict environment…I felt it was important to instill that as a program.”

The Jazz Summit is a representation of their hard work and of the learning process with a seasoned guest artist, Childs said

“They were very flexible…because we edited stuff, we moved stuff, changed stuff, we added that nuance that jazz lets us allow for,” the band director said.

They hope to continue the Jazz Summit as an annual tradition, inviting new clinicians in and expanding it as an opportunity for the public, Childs said.

“I want more and more people to experience what jazz has brought me, what jazz has brought these students,” he said.

The band director thanked Wortman for helping make it possible for the first time.

“Our goal was to inspire them to try something different, something uncomfortable, and see just how good they could be.” Wortman said.

Wall of sound

The concert was pretty, pretty good.

“We’re going to what you call, ‘Lift the bandstand,’ for you tonight,” said Coffin, emceeing. “We’re going to bring and play some music for you, get a little funky, and if you feel like shakin’ what you got, it’s ok. We might do that, too.”

The concert ended with three of his original songs, “Bubble Up,” “The Inside of the Outside” and “Move Your Rug,” each joined by brave student musicians taking their own chance on the jazz art form.

“A New Orleans jaunt,” Coffin said, introducing the finale. “You will hear we start to play three tunes at once…this tune, then another band starts, When the Saints go Marching In, and in the distance, Liza Jane…(there’s) a particular moment they all meet and merge and go into one tune for this wall of sound.”

