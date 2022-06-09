Souls in Harmony rebuilds, finds home at Culpeper United Methodist Church

Souls in Harmony soared to a high note in December 2019 when the music therapy nonprofit opened its first brick-and-mortar office on Southridge Parkway in Culpeper.

Lifelong musician Greg Harpine, who played trumpet with the Blue Devils marching band, launched the program in 2015 to reach individuals with cognitive disorders, like dementia and Alzheimer’s, as previously featured in the Star-Exponent.

The demand was great at the end of 2019, and still is, as Souls in Harmony rebuilds and finds new direction following the storm that was COVID-19.

“Phones were ringing off the hook, everything’s great, we have grant offers, I had staff, open Monday-Friday, seeing folks in the office, big plans ahead, and March hits, CDC declares a pandemic,” recalled Harpine, a 30-year music teacher who plays multiple instruments, in a recent interview.

It was the lowest of lows, shutting down the nursing homes and senior centers where the music ministry thrived and taking the wind out of the new office that had held so much promise for additional outreach.

“Our doors were shut because we can’t have people in, so for the next 10 months I paid on a building that was empty and I couldn’t use,” Harpine said. “We went through everything we had in the bank, my savings, started selling instruments to try and keep us open one more month, and I finally I said, I can’t.”

Souls in Harmony was forced to close the office less than a year after opening.

“It was heartbreaking,” Harpine said. “In the midst of that chaos and all of that hurt and internally just being angry, asking why is this happening? We’re just trying to do something good for the community. It was because God has bigger plans.”

Fast forward to 2021.

All of the equipment moved to the Southridge office had been moved back to Harpine’s home based business, White Dove Studios, in Catalpa. His music students—43 per week prior to COVID—dwindled as lessons went virtual, and many without good internet at their homes in Culpeper had to drop out.

A longtime member of Culpeper Presbyterian Church, where he led the praise team, Harpine was seeking a new church home around this time and decided to visit Culpeper United Methodist Church. It felt like a fit.

On his second Sunday at CUMC in the fall, Harpine was approached by the pastor, who had heard of his musical background, about leading the modern worship praise team.

Within days, Harpine had accepted the position as modern worship leader.

“God is opening doors,” he recalled.

Souls in Harmony came up as a topic for discussion soon after between Harpine and CUMC Executive Director Kelly Weiss.

Harpine was invited to a do a presentation for the church’s missions’ team on the ministry. Before the presentation was over, Harpine recalled, the group had voted to make Souls in Harmony an official outreach of the church.

The new arrangement is opening up a world of possibilities as the nonprofit rebuilds in an established brick-and-mortar location, allowing access to classroom space and more in the church on Oaklawn Drive.

Weiss said Culpeper UMC has been focusing recently on re-energizing its congregational care efforts and community outreach.

“As you might imagine, during the pandemic our efforts to provide care and even visitation became challenging,” he said.

A new congregational care team has now been created to go beyond calls and visits, including a cancer outreach program by CUMC Flames, Weiss said. Souls in Harmony seemed like an excellent addition to the church’s care and outreach efforts, he said.

“Through music therapy, the program can help a whole new sector of people in need, and aligns well with our efforts to help our community,” Weiss said.

“Greg is as passionate about helping others as he is about music, and we fully support his efforts to use his talents to reach these individuals through the beauty of music,” he said.

Souls in Harmony seeks to make connections on a soul level through therapeutic music offerings, Harpine said.

The program provides customized portable music and video devices programmed with specific playlists that ignite miraculous results. The nonprofit also provides instruments to families who cannot afford them and conducts caregiver workshops.

And pre-pandemic, the program brought music into area nursing homes and senior centers.

That is starting to come back, said Harpine, retired from law enforcement, in the interview at his new office at CUMC. Mondays for the past few months, he has led a chime choir at The Culpeper with a group of nine residents.

Harpine is looking to increase the programs, and needs volunteers to make it happen.

“We’re looking for piano players and organists from the churches to go play one hour per month,” he said.

Volunteers are also sought to do fundraising through a bake sale, for example, or a collection drive for iPads no longer being used.

The ministry is his heart, Harpine said. He recalled story after story about how certain songs and music can make actual brain connections for people, reviving memories, joy and even speech for people otherwise limited by special needs.

Retired orthopedic surgeon Thomas Neviaser was a student of Harpine before joining the Souls in Harmony board. The program is a wonderful, innovative use of music for its recipients, the doctor said. Harpine is clearly dedicated to the cause, Neviaser said.

“His agenda not only affects the afflicted positively, but helps the family members by decreasing some of their anxieties,” he said.

Seeing the reactions to hearing a favorite song or a particular piece of music one would have to be there to fully appreciate, the doctor said.

“Some seem to awake from a long stupor and actually start to keep pace with the music; some actually smile and speak, something they haven’t done for a long time, and some even sing,” Neviaser said.

It’s been a journey, Harpine said of weathering the pandemic.

“Having a better understanding of it wasn’t a bad thing that was happening, closing a door, so that a bigger door can open,” he said.

“As sad as we were… this would have never happened, and now we can offer 10 times more than we ever could. It’s about building relationships and sharing language as music.”

See soulsinharmony.org and contact 540/445-5469 and soulsinharmony@culpeperumc.org

