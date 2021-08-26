 Skip to main content
The Reflex 3rd Thursday Concert rescheduled for Sept. 2
The good time ‘80s vibes of The Reflex will return Sept. 2 for a rescheduled appearance at Culpeper Renaissance Inc.’s 3rd Thursday Summer Concert Series at the Depot.

Bad weather cancelled the Aug. 19 concert, but it’s a go for next week. The throwback fun runs 5 to 9 p.m., featuring delicious eats from Bowles Southern Fried, Burnt Ends BBQ, Mi Ranchito Mexican and Moo Thru Ice Cream.

The kids’ corner will offer lawn games for younger concert-goers and all kids get in free.

Advance tickets are available for $10 per person at Pepperberries, the Museum of Culpeper History and Oak View National Bank, 450 James Madison Highway. All are welcome.Bring a picnic basket, but please no pets or coolers. Contact 540/825-4416 or crievents@culpeperdowntown.com and see culpeperdowntown.com.

