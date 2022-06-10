'The vibe was amazing'— inaugural Bloom Fest draws teens to Sperryville

An estimated 300 young people flocked to Sperryville last Saturday to hear live music in the great outdoors at the inaugural Bloom Fest.

Rappahannock County High School student Reilly Waggener Talley helped organize the free festival for the younger generation held June 4 on his parent’s property.

The 15-year-old is drummer with “Elastictone,” a grunge/indie act. His band was one of more than half-dozen local bands that played at Bloom Fest.

“The vibe was amazing," Talley said. "There were teens everywhere and genres of music of many varieties. It was sunny and the air was filled with amazing music and the smell of fresh food.”

He added his house was a perfect venue with its view of mountains and trees.

“The highlights were how amazing and hyped the crowd was,” Talley said. “There was never a dull moment with them, dancing all day long.”

He named among his musical influences, The Garden, Machine Girl, and other “wavy original artists.” Talley said Bloom Fest would not have been possible without the help of all the artists who chipped in to put it together. Bloom Fest is sure to make an encore in 2023, he said.

