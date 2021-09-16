Thunderstorms in forecast postpone tonight's Third Thursday Concert in Culpeper

CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT STAFF
The second and final Third Thursday Concert of the summer season will have to wait due to a Hazardous Weather Outlook posted for Culpeper for around the time of tonight's concert.
Concert sponsor Culpeper Renaissance Inc. announced Thursday afternoon the Sept. 16 show featuring En'Novation has been postponed until Thursday, Sept. 30. The fun runs 5 to 9 p.m. at the Depot.
All advance tickets will be honored at that time.
