Thunderstorms in forecast postpone tonight's Third Thursday Concert in Culpeper
0 comments
Thunderstorms in forecast postpone tonight's Third Thursday Concert in Culpeper

Concert sun

It was all sunshine Sept. 2 for The Reflex playing Third Thursday at the Culpeper Depot.

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT FILE

The second and final Third Thursday Concert of the summer season will have to wait due to a Hazardous Weather Outlook posted for Culpeper for around the time of tonight's concert.

Concert sponsor Culpeper Renaissance Inc. announced Thursday afternoon the Sept. 16 show featuring En'Novation has been postponed until Thursday, Sept. 30. The fun runs 5 to 9 p.m. at the Depot.

All advance tickets will be honored at that time.

0 comments

