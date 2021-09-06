Totally awesome: 3rd Thursday Concert, first in 2 years, returns to Culpeper

Jackie Bowles, longtime branch manager at UVA Community Credit Union in Culpeper, joined others at the concert event in dressing in the bright colors and big hair style of the era. She said she was disappointed when the show got rained out.

“It’s really good to get out and see people happy,” Bowles said.

The band nearly got blown off the stage in its original concert attempt back in August.

“It was crazy,” said one of the band’s singers from the stage. “Can’t beat this weather!”

Colleen Carney brought her 1-year-old granddaughter, Arianna, who played with a hoola hoop in the Kids Corner in the grassy park across from the Depot.

There were bouncing balls, chasing games, chalk and other activities to interact with and dozens of kids did, their parents chasing behind or lazing on the hills listening to the music with a food truck snack.

“This is amazing,” Carney said. “We just moved here last year from New York—this is exciting for us.”

She said her family was attracted to Culpeper for its slower pace of life and affordability.

Local mom April Henderson played with her daughters at the concert.