Totally awesome: 3rd Thursday Concert, first in 2 years, returns to Culpeper

The atmosphere felt, like, totally awesome at last week’s long-awaited return of the Third Thursday Summer Concert Series to the Culpeper Depot following a two-year pandemic pause in live entertainment.
A 1980s tribute band born in the year 2000, Northern Virginia-based The Reflex, performed all the danceable hits for an estimated crowd of 800 that was clearly glad to be outside on a perfect September evening, and around other people.
In fact, it was The Reflex that played the last Third Thursday concert back in September of 2019 before COVID-19 shut everything down.
They were then an appropriate pick to relaunch the outdoor summer concert series presented by Culpeper Renaissance Inc., rained out last week, but at long last held on Sept. 2.
“They were so good we asked them back for 2020,” said CRI volunteer Hank Milans. “Of course it got cancelled.”
Coming back from two years of cancellations, residents danced footloose and sang without abandon, greeted each other, drank, played and talked until the day ended.
“I thought it was a huge success,” said concert committee chairman David Martin.
“Everyone seemed to enjoy the return of summer concert series. Great weather and energy band and very appreciative of all our sponsors that support us.”
Jackie Bowles, longtime branch manager at UVA Community Credit Union in Culpeper, joined others at the concert event in dressing in the bright colors and big hair style of the era. She said she was disappointed when the show got rained out.
“It’s really good to get out and see people happy,” Bowles said.
The band nearly got blown off the stage in its original concert attempt back in August.
“It was crazy,” said one of the band’s singers from the stage. “Can’t beat this weather!”
Colleen Carney brought her 1-year-old granddaughter, Arianna, who played with a hoola hoop in the Kids Corner in the grassy park across from the Depot.
There were bouncing balls, chasing games, chalk and other activities to interact with and dozens of kids did, their parents chasing behind or lazing on the hills listening to the music with a food truck snack.
“This is amazing,” Carney said. “We just moved here last year from New York—this is exciting for us.”
She said her family was attracted to Culpeper for its slower pace of life and affordability.
Local mom April Henderson played with her daughters at the concert.
“This is so awesome,” she said, noting the last time she was a Third Thursday Concert it was so hot she was drenched in sweat. “So far, perfect weather.”
At the stage, mostly children and young adults danced to the high-volume tunes.
“We got the kids dancing—where are the adults?” said a band member from The Reflex. “Remember when we here two years ago? Ya’ll were crazy!”
“We’re getting there!” a concertgoer shouted back.
CRI will end its 2021 Third Thursday Summer Concert season with its second concert in two years on Sept. 16, featuring Richmond-based En’Novation.
