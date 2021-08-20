UPDATED: Wollam Gardens' Hot Blossom Music Festival is welcoming, heavenly, homegrown

“The view from here is so pretty; people look like walking bouquets,” a member of the band The OSYX said from onstage Saturday, between songs. “It’s so nice to be outside playing for folks again.”

“My band, Space & Time, had an incredible time playing at the Hot Blossom Music Festival,” said Nina Goodman of her seven-piece, intergalactic, sexy funk and groove group. “The setting couldn’t have been more perfect. We played in a beautiful pavilion surrounded by fields of flowers and green.”

The festival, Goodman said, was “spectacular, welcoming, inclusive, homegrown, thoughtful and neighborly.”

“I was surrounded by smiles and beautiful flowers, music, and food all day,” she said. “And although music was the focus, it was great to be able to step away from the pavilion to take a stroll, or sit on the grass with some great food, or make a flower crown, and still hear the music playing.”

“We weren’t sure what to expect from the other bands, but we were not disappointed,” said Mary Jaeger of the band Mary Men. “They were all unique and fun and talented.”