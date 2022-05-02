Warrenton's Mike Parker makes "American Idol" Top 10

Mike Parker, a 27-year-old country singer from Warrenton, made it into the Top 10 of this year's "American Idol."

He was eliminated on Sunday night's episode after singing a heartfelt rendition of “You’ll Be in My Heart." Parker dedicated it to his mother battling leukemia.

But unfortunately, he didn't get enough votes to make it to the Top 7, ending his journey on "American Idol." Parker was the last of three Virginia contestants on the reality singing competition this season.

On Monday night’s episode, celebrity judge Luke Bryan was stunned when Parker didn’t get America’s vote to make it into the Top 10.

“I was a little shocked, I’m not going to lie,” Parker said from Los Angeles this week. “On Monday, I was put to the test. I had to sing for survival, which I will say was a humbling place to be.”

To win the judges’ vote, he sang a white-hot blazing performance of “Bed on Fire” by Teddy Swims.

“I was able to sing from a place of despair. It set fire to my performance...I’m grateful that I was in that position,” Parker said. “The judges had nothing but kind things to say. We thought that America had lost its mind. But I appreciate the enthusiasm from them.”

“To get validation from a guy like Luke Bryan, I’ve been going to his concerts since I was in middle school. Knowing he had my back, it gave me a sense of peace,” Parker said.

Performing on the show over the past few weeks has been a wild ride for the carpenter from Warrenton. Growing up in Fauquier County, Parker was a football standout at Kettle Run High School and pursued singing on the side.

“I was the nerdiest jock you’d ever come across,” he said. “Friday night I’d be playing football, then I was doing stuff with music, singing somewhere, going to talent shows. It was the best of both worlds.”

In 2018, Parker moved to Los Angeles to pursue his music dreams. Before auditioning for “American Idol,” he tried out for “The Voice.” He made the show on his third attempt, earning a spot on Jennifer Hudson’s team in season 15 before being eliminated.

When he isn’t working on music, Parker works as a carpenter for his brother’s carpentry business, Florida-based O&L Creations.

“From May until January, I was doing that full time. I would fly out there to help with a job and then come back,” he said. But these days, “American Idol” is a full-time job.

Before “Idol,” Parker was primarily an R&B singer. He released the single “Still Stingy” in August 2021. About six months ago, he started pursuing country music and wrote his first country song after the “American Idol” episode that was filmed in Hawaii.

In Hawaii, country music star Jimmie Allen served as a mentor to the contestants, where the two struck up a heartfelt connection as fellow Black country artists.

“Jimmie played a venue back home in Warrenton. I remember watching him and thinking, ‘Dude, I can do that,’” Parker said.

Working with Allen, Parker said, “was a dream come true. Being in Hawaii, it was like being in a movie. And Jimmie was the cherry on top.”

Allen also gave him some helpful advice as a Black country music singer.

“He said be a pioneer in whatever you do. Country music is not a look. It’s what’s in your heart. I’m going to take that with me for the rest of my life. It was life-changing,” Parker said.

After “American Idol,” Parker plans to move to Nashville to take his career to the next level.

“I have to earn my stripes in country music,” he said. “Nashville is very different than L.A. That’s my dream, to move to Nashville just like Jimmie did.

“He had $20 in his pocket and look at him now. If you care enough, you’ll do it. He lit a fire in my life.”