Wollam Gardens' Hot Blossom Festival is welcoming, heavenly, homegrown

Heavenly. That’s what one participant called the first-ever Hot Blossom Festival, a rockin’ good time held last weekend at Wollam Gardens in Jeffersonton.
And he would find many who agree.
Held outdoors at the scenic flower farm, the sold-out festival brought together an eclectic, wide-ranging group of bands from the greater Washington area.
Thunderstorms skirted the farm Saturday afternoon, everyone masked up and presented vaccination cards to stay safe from COVID-19, and participants said the seven-hour event flowed beautifully.
“The festival was amazing,” Casanovela band member Isaac Weiser said afterward. “The day bordered on surreally heavenly.”
“I had never been to Wollam Gardens before, but after being there, I know I have to go back,” he said. “There is no way that I could say no if we were ever asked to play there again. It was a near-perfect day put together by a staff that takes pride in and has love for what they do. Who doesn’t want to be at a place like that?”
Now, the Greenbelt, Md. resident said his wife wants to hold their five-year wedding-anniversary party at Wollam Gardens.
“And she’s the boss, plus the boss wants a flower-crown station,” he said.
Held on the farm’s 11 acres in the historic Culpeper County village of Jeffersonton, the relaxed get-together aimed to celebrate “some of the area’s best emerging bands surrounded by peak summer blooms,” Wollam Gardens said.
Mission accomplished.
From noon onward, the festival featured live pop, rock, folk and jazz in the gardens’ timber-framed pavilion, where people danced beneath a giant woven-flower wreath suspended from the Adirondack-style building’s ceiling.
Food vendors—with vegan eats, craft beer from Jeffersonton’s Death Ridge Brewery and shaved sweets from Culpeper’s Kona Ice—kept festival-goers nourished and hydrated.
Families, friends, couples and singles enjoyed a make-your-own flower-crown station advised by friendly Wollam staff, walked and photographed the grounds, and took tours of the farm led by its founder, Bob Wollam.
On the warm mid-August day, the 300-person crowd was kind and supportive, and the farm staff worked enthusiastically to create a good event.
The music festival’s bands included The OSYX, Space & Time, Casanovela, Owl Pack, Mary Men, and TMD & Friends.
“The view from here is so pretty; people look like walking bouquets,” a member of the band The OSYX said from onstage Saturday, between songs. “It’s so nice to be outside playing for folks again.”
“My band, Space & Time, had an incredible time playing at the Hot Blossom Festival,” said Nina Goodman of her seven-piece, intergalactic, sexy funk and groove group. “The setting couldn’t have been more perfect. We played in a beautiful pavilion surrounded by fields of flowers and green.”
The festival, Goodman said, was “spectacular, welcoming, inclusive, homegrown, thoughtful and neighborly.”
“I was surrounded by smiles and beautiful flowers, music, and food all day,” she said. “And although music was the focus, it was great to be able to step away from the pavilion to take a stroll, or sit on the grass with some great food, or make a flower crown, and still hear the music playing.”
“We weren’t sure what to expect from the other bands, but we were not disappointed,” said Mary Jaeger of the band Mary Men. “They were all unique and fun and talented.”
“The reaction people had to our set was beyond what we could have hoped for,” Jaeger said. “The members of the other bands were so complimentary and sweet, it was flattering to hear that from experienced, talented people like them.”
Band members complimented Wollam Gardens Events and Venue Manager Joseph P. Harris for attending to every detail and creating a wonderful experience.
“The festival was amazing,” Casanovela’s Weiser said. “The Wollam folk, and Joe in particular, put so much time and sweat into making sure that it went off as well as possible.”
Weiser said Casanoela plays “raucous, messy, heartfelt rock ‘n’ roll, a mash of Velvet Underground meets The Replacements and Big Star with some Clash and Nirvana mixed in.”
The guitar-player was grateful Wollam “did their damndest” to leap the hurdles regarding COVID. “Joe was adamant that they make the festival as safe and fun as possible,” he said.
“That the rain held off nearly until the final notes of the final band was like the last winking sign that the day was meant to be,” he said. “... I can’t imagine a day more filled with such a wealth of sensory experiences.”
Harris said he anticipates the Hot Blossom Festival will become a yearly summer event.
Founded in 1988 by Bob Wollam a short drive from Culpeper and Warrenton, the gardens were created on a property that dates to 1747. The village of Jeffersonton was established in 1798, but settled much earlier.
Wollam Gardens also hosts weddings, workshops, yoga, festivals and educational programs. The farm is open to visitors every weekday during daylight hours.
To learn more, visit wollamgardens.com/hot-blossom-music-festival.
