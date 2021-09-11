National Dance Day comes to Kennedy Center's REACH Campus

“This celebration of dance and movement is a wonderful opportunity for families to go to an event together that will engage every member, and maybe to go with other families that they may not have gathered with in many months where they can be together, not via a screen, but at the Kennedy Center after a monthslong hiatus.” said Jane Rabinovitz, director of Dance Programing. “It will be so wonderful just to gather, see the talented dancers and learn something new.”

This year’s festivities will highlight dance organizations and artists in the DMV area and will be curated in collaboration with the Kennedy Center Culture Caucus member Carol Foster and D.C.’s Dance Place. Children may be especially inspired by performances by talented young dancers, such as Paula Brown’s Brown Ballerinas, who may be as young as 6, and performances by the teens in the Washington School of Ballet.

Among Thursday evening’s highlights will be screenings of two films by The Washington Ballet and the world premiere screening of “Rhythm is Our Business,” the creation of Quynn Johnson, an 2020/2021 awardee of the Center’s Local Dance Commissioning Project. Johnson’s film is an immersive performance piece focused on the legacy of African American female tap dancers, many of whom are unknown, who contributed to the art from the 1920s to the 1960s and whose impact continues to this day.