National Dance Day comes to Kennedy Center's REACH Campus

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The folks at the Kennedy Center and American Dance Movement are excited to invite people of all ages and abilities—from tots to professionals—to join them for the 12th annual National Dance Day.
Launched in 2010 by ADM co-founders Nigel Lythgoe and Adam Shankman, in partnership with Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, the event is typically celebrated on the third Saturday of September and has attracted as many as 1,200 participants throughout the years.
Performances and demonstrations in a spectrum of styles and genres will celebrate the joy of dance and movement and the benefits of physical activity through dance, ranging from improved cardiovascular health to promoting self-confidence, self-expression and social skills. An event that is always packed with fun, creativity and innovation, this year’s celebration has been expanded to three days, from Sept. 16-18. National Dance Day is part of the Kennedy Center’s 50th anniversary weekends and the Millennium Stage’s Summer Series, which has invited the community to participate in a broad range of free interactive events since last May.
All performances and demonstrations will be held at the Plaza of the Kennedy Center’s REACH campus, an outdoor venue that provides plenty of room for participants to spread out, as well as an expansive video wall for viewing this year’s featured films.
“This celebration of dance and movement is a wonderful opportunity for families to go to an event together that will engage every member, and maybe to go with other families that they may not have gathered with in many months where they can be together, not via a screen, but at the Kennedy Center after a monthslong hiatus.” said Jane Rabinovitz, director of Dance Programing. “It will be so wonderful just to gather, see the talented dancers and learn something new.”
This year’s festivities will highlight dance organizations and artists in the DMV area and will be curated in collaboration with the Kennedy Center Culture Caucus member Carol Foster and D.C.’s Dance Place. Children may be especially inspired by performances by talented young dancers, such as Paula Brown’s Brown Ballerinas, who may be as young as 6, and performances by the teens in the Washington School of Ballet.
Among Thursday evening’s highlights will be screenings of two films by The Washington Ballet and the world premiere screening of “Rhythm is Our Business,” the creation of Quynn Johnson, an 2020/2021 awardee of the Center’s Local Dance Commissioning Project. Johnson’s film is an immersive performance piece focused on the legacy of African American female tap dancers, many of whom are unknown, who contributed to the art from the 1920s to the 1960s and whose impact continues to this day.
Friday’s highlights include performances by Ronya–Lee Anderson, whose dance conveys a timely social message, and SoundXpressed, who will perform modern dance and Afro–jazz fusion.
Saturday’s offerings provide a bevy of opportunities for engagement and interaction and begin with a Family Yoga session led by Jess Gruber, for which visitors may want to bring a mat or blanket. This wonderful community experience will be followed by fun-filled workshops led by the Kennedy Center’s participants in Dance Sanctuaries, a program of the center’s Social Impact Department. These include a Cuban dance class with D.C. Casineros, a Chinese contemporary dance class with the Qing Dance Company, a hip-hop session with Culture Shock, and a class on African dance by the Taratibu Youth Association, which will include a fascinating exhibit of Gumboot dancing, a South African percussive style.
Meanwhile, an awe-inspiring feature of Saturday’s offerings is “LENS,” an exhibit created by Ben Levine who engaged two dozen fellow artists to explore ways in which audiences’ perception and perspectives of both live and digital dance performances can be reshaped through the use of technology. The experience includes infrared goggles, virtual reality headsets, a 360-degree projection, and binoculars, which bring into view a performance on the river shore across the Potomac from the Kennedy Center. Preregistration for free timed tickets for the “LENS” experience is required.
Each day of the celebration features an Arts Market on the REACH plaza, with creations by local artists and craftsmen, and DJs will have families moving and grooving to their playlists.
As always, the crescendo of the event will be the simultaneous performance of folks throughout the venue (and across the country and world via the internet) of this year’s National Dance Day routine and its timely message of “breaking out.” Interactive rehearsals of the 2021 National Dance Day routine will be offered on-site on Friday and Saturday, and viewers can preview the routine and try it out with a National Dance Movement tutorial.
“What I love about National Dance Day is that kids who may have only seen dance on TV or YouTube and music videos can, in the course of a few hours, experience many different genres of dance that could open a new window and spark inspiration for a form of dance they had no idea existed,” said Rabinovitz. “It’s a great opportunity for families to experience some wonderful performances together and to try some new dances out!”
Refreshments are available at the REACH Campus Victura Park Cafe, and guests may want to bring along water and blankets or camp chairs. Reserving free tickets is encouraged, though not required, for Plaza performances but is required for the “LENS” exhibit.
Collette Caprara contributes
to The Free Lance-Star.