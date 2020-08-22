New titles at Culpeper County Library for week of Aug. 23, 2020

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited hours, services and patron capacity.
After closing for a couple of months due to COVID-19, the library has reopened with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays. To ensure ample social distance, only up to 50 people are allowed inside at a time.
Patrons are asked to limit their time in the library so others may use services, and to follow any signs or markings.
Patron use of library computers are limited to 90 minutes per day to ensure proper disinfection. All library programs, including summer reading, will remain online.
Study, conference and meeting rooms remain closed. There will be no inter-library loans or one-on-one training. Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Visit the Culpeper County Library’s website, cclva.org, for the latest information during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“Fortitude: American Resilience in the Era of Outrage,” Dan Crenshaw; “The Last Stargazers: the Enduring Story of Astronomy’s Vanishing Explorers,” Emily Levesque; “I’m Your Huckleberry,” Val Kilmer; “Sunny Days: the Children’s Television Revolution that Changed America,” David Kamp; “Death by Shakespeare: Snakebites, Stabbings and Broken Hearts,” Kathryn Harkup; “The Last Voyage of the Andrea Doria: the Sinking of the World’s Most Glamourous Ship,” Greg King; “Leave Only Footprints: My Acadia-to-Zion Journey Through Every National Park,” Conor Knighton; “Perfectly Wounded: a Memoir about What Happens After a Miracle,” Mike Day; “The House of Kennedy,” James Patterson; “Ride the Devil’s Herd: Wyatt Earp’s Epic Battle Against the West’s Biggest Outlaw Gang,” John Boessenecker.
Fiction
“Final Judgement,” Marcia Clark; “Wrath of Poseidon,” Clive Cussler; “One Last Lie,” Paul Doiron; “The Persuasion,” Iris Johansen; “The Palace,” Christopher Reich; “The Black Swan of Paris,” Karen Robards; “The Summer Deal,” Jill Shalvis; “Rodham,” Curtis Sittenfeld; “Daddy’s Girls,” Danielle Steel; “The Hollow Ones,” Guillermo del Toro.