New titles at Culpeper County Library for week of Aug. 30, 2020

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited hours, services and patron capacity.
After closing for a couple of months due to COVID-19, the library has reopened with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.
To ensure ample social distance, only up to 50 people are allowed inside at a time.
Patrons are asked to limit their time in the library so others may use services, and to follow any signs or markings.
Patron use of library computers are limited to 90 minutes per day to ensure proper disinfection. All library programs, including summer reading, will remain online.
Study, conference and meeting rooms remain closed. There will be no inter-library loans or one-on-one training.
Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Visit the Culpeper County Library’s website, cclva.org, for the latest information during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“The King of Confidence: a Tale of Utopian Dreamers, Frontier Schemers, True Believers, False Prophets, and the Murder of an American Monarch,” Miles Harvey; “The Spiritual Danger of Donald Trump: 30 Evangelical Christians on Justice, Truth, and Moral Integrity”; “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family,” Robert Kolker; “Who is Alex Trebek? A Biography,” Lisa Rogak; “Men on Horseback: the Power of Charisma in the Age of Revolution,” David A. Bell; “Last Mission to Tokyo: the Extraordinary Story of the Doolittle Raiders and Their Final Fight for Justice,” Michael Paradis; “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family,” Omid Scobie; “Eat the Buddha: Life and Death in a Tibetan Town,” Barbara Demick; “Off the Record: My Dream Job at the White House, How I Lost It, and What I Learned,” Madeline Westerhout; “You Look So Much Better in Person: True Stories of Absurdity and Success,” Al Roker.
Fiction
“The Falcon Always Wings Twice,” Donna Andrews; “A Private Cathedral,” James Lee Burke; “No Offense,” Meg Cabot; “Stone Cross,” Marc Cameron; “The Hour of the Fox,” Cassandra Clark; “The Indigo Ghosts,” Alys Clare; “The Friendship List,” Susan Mallery; “Quantum Shadows,” L.E. Modesitt, Jr.; “The Midwife Murders,” James Patterson; “Relentless,” R.A. Salvatore.
