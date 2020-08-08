The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited hours, services and patron capacity.
After closing for a couple of months due to COVID-19, the library has reopened with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays. To ensure ample social distance, only up to 50 people are allowed inside at a time.
Patrons are asked to limit their time in the library so others may use services, and to follow any signs or markings.
Patron use of library computers are limited to 90 minutes per day to ensure proper disinfection. All library programs, including summer reading, will remain online.
Study, conference and meeting rooms remain closed. There will be no inter-library loans or one-on-one training. Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Visit the Culpeper County Library’s website, cclva.org, for the latest information during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction“The Unidentified: Mythical Monsters, Alien Encounters, and Our Obsession with the Unexplained,” Colin Dickey; “Strange Rites: New Religions for a Godless World,” Tara I. Burton; “Crisis Ready: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals and Other Emergencies,” Edward Segal; “Smart Approach to Home Decorating: Decorate Every Room in Your Home with Confidence and Flair”; “Action Park: Fast Times, Wild Rides, and the Untold Story of America’s Most Dangerous Amusement Park,” Andy Mulvihill; “More Than Love: an Intimate Portrait of My Mother, Natalie Wagner,” Natasha G. Wagner; “The Madwoman and the Roomba: My Year of Domestic Mayhem,” Sandra Tsing Loh; “The Last Kings of Shanghai: the Rival Jewish Dynasties that Helped Create Modern China,” Jonathan Kaufman; “To Start a War: How the Bush Administration Took America into Iraq,” Robert Draper; “Butch Cassidy: the True Story of an American Outlaw,” Charles Leerhsen.
Fiction“Dragonfire,” Ted Bell; “The Pull of the Stars,” Emma Donoghue; “Boyfriend Material,” Alexis J. Hall; “The Last Wife,” Karen Hamilton; “The Swap,” Robyn Harding; “The Paladin: a Spy Novel,” David Ignatius; “House Privilege,” Michael Lawson; “Robert Ludlum’s the Bourne Evolution,” Brian Freeman; “The Nemesis Manifesto,” Eric Lustbader; “The Forever House,” Tim Waggoner.
