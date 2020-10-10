New titles at Culpeper County Library for week of Oct. 11, 2020

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited hours, services and patron capacity.
After closing for a couple of months due to COVID-19, the library has reopened with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.
To ensure ample social distance, only up to 50 people are allowed inside at a time.
Patrons are asked to limit their time in the library so others may use services, and to follow any signs or markings.
Patron use of library computers are limited to 90 minutes per day to ensure proper disinfection. All library programs, including summer reading, will remain online.
Study, conference and meeting rooms remain closed. There will be no inter-library loans or one-on-one training.
Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Visit the Culpeper County Library’s website, cclva.org, for the latest information during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“The President vs. the Press: the Endless Battle Between the White House and the Media – from the Founding Fathers to Fake News,” Harold Holzer; “The Buddhist on Death Row: How One Man Found Light in the Darkest Place,” David Sheff; “We Should Have Seen It Coming: from Reagan to Trump – a Front-Row Seat to a Political Revolution,” Gerald F. Seib; “We’re Better Than This: My Fight for the Future of Our Democracy,” Elijah Cummings; “Grounded: a Senator’s Lessons On Winning Back Rural America,” Jon Tester; “A Knock at Midnight: a Story of Hope, Justice, and Freedom,” Brittany K. Barnett; “How to Astronaut: an Insider’s Guide to Leaving Planet Earth,” Terry Virts; “The Answer is…: Reflections on My Life,” Alex Trebek; “The Virginia Dynasty: Four Presidents and the Creation of the American Nation,” Lynne V. Cheney; “Reaganland: America’s Right Turn, 1976-1980,” Rick Perlstein.
Fiction
“A Shadowed Fate,” Marty Ambrose; “Empire of Wild,” Cherie Dimaline; “Christmas Cupcake Murder,” Joanne Fluke; “Take the Lead,” Shelley Shepard Gray; “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig; “Hieroglyphics,” Jill McCorkle; “The Glass Kingdom,” Lawrence Osborne; “Jack,” Marilynne Robinson; “The Return,” Nicholas Sparks; “The Woman Before Wallis: a Novel of Windsors, Vanderbilts, and Royal Scandal,” Bryn Trunbull.
