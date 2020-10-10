New titles at Culpeper County Library for week of Oct. 11, 2020

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited hours, services and patron capacity.

After closing for a couple of months due to COVID-19, the library has reopened with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.

To ensure ample social distance, only up to 50 people are allowed inside at a time.

Patrons are asked to limit their time in the library so others may use services, and to follow any signs or markings.

Patron use of library computers are limited to 90 minutes per day to ensure proper disinfection. All library programs, including summer reading, will remain online.

Study, conference and meeting rooms remain closed. There will be no inter-library loans or one-on-one training.

Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask.

Visit the Culpeper County Library’s website, cclva.org, for the latest information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

