New titles at Culpeper County Library for week of Oct. 4, 2020

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited hours, services and patron capacity.
After closing for a couple of months due to COVID-19, the library has reopened with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.
To ensure ample social distance, only up to 50 people are allowed inside at a time.
Patrons are asked to limit their time in the library so others may use services, and to follow any signs or markings.
Patron use of library computers are limited to 90 minutes per day to ensure proper disinfection. All library programs, including summer reading, will remain online.
Study, conference and meeting rooms remain closed. There will be no inter-library loans or one-on-one training.
Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Visit the Culpeper County Library’s website, cclva.org, for the latest information during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss,” Jenna Bush; “Don’t Lie to Me: and Stop Trying to Steal Our Freedom,” Jeanine Pirro; “It was All a Lie: How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump,” Stuart Stevens; “Demagogue: the Life and Long Shadow of Senator Joe McCarthy,” Larry Tye; “The Devil’s Harvest: a Ruthless Killer, a Terrorized Community, and the Search for Justice in California’s Central Valley,” Jessica Garrison; “Owls of the Eastern Ice: a Quest to Find and Save the World’s Largest Owl,” Jonathan C. Slaght; “Fathoms: the World in the Whale,” Rebecca Giggs; “12 Seconds of Silence: How a Team of Inventors, Tinkerers, and Spies Took Down a Nazi Superweapon,” Jamie Holmes; “Honey and Venom: Confessions of an Urban Beekeeper,” Andrew Cote; “Disloyal a Memoir: the True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to the President of the United States,” Michael Cohen.
Fiction
“Thick as Thieves,” Sandra Brown; “When No One is Watching,” Alyssa Cole; “Chance of a Lifetime,” Jude Deveraux; “Next to Last Stand,” Craig Johnson; “One True Patriot,” Sean Parnell; “Coast-to-Coast Murders,” James Patterson; “The Book of Two Ways,” Jodi Picoult; “Blood Victory,” Christopher Rice; “The Day Lincoln Lost,” Charles Rosenberg; “Don’t Look for Me,” Wendy Walker.
