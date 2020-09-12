New titles at Culpeper County Library for week of Sept. 13, 2020

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited hours, services and patron capacity.
After closing for a couple of months due to COVID-19, the library has reopened with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.
To ensure ample social distance, only up to 50 people are allowed inside at a time.
Patrons are asked to limit their time in the library so others may use services, and to follow any signs or markings.
Patron use of library computers are limited to 90 minutes per day to ensure proper disinfection. All library programs, including summer reading, will remain online.
Study, conference and meeting rooms remain closed. There will be no inter-library loans or one-on-one training.
Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Visit the Culpeper County Library’s website, cclva.org, for the latest information during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“Veritas: a Harvard Professor, a Con Man, and the Gospel of Jesus’s Wife,” Ariel Sabar; “Caste: the Origins of Our Discontents,” Isabel Wilkerson; “The Inevitability of Tragedy: Henry Kissinger and His World,” Barry Gewen; “Eliot Ness and the Mad Butcher: Hunting America’s Deadliest Unidentified Serial Killer at the Dawn of Modern Criminology,” Max Allan Collins; “Vesper Flights: New and Collected Essays,” Helen Macdonald; “Rivers of Power: How a Natural Force Raised Kingdoms, Destroyed Civilizations, and Shapes Our World,” Laurence C. Smith; “Bunker: Building for the End Times,” Bradley L. Garrett; “Olive the Lionheart: Lost Love, Imperial Spies, and One Woman’s Journey to the Heart of Africa,” Brad Ricca; “Fallout: the Hiroshima Cover-Up and the Reporter Who Revealed It to the World,” Lesley M.M. Blume; “God’s Shadow: Sultan Selim, His Ottoman Empire, and the Making of the Modern World,” Alan Mikhail.
Fiction
“Cry Baby,” Mark Billingham; “A Gilded Lady,” Elizabeth Camden; “Atomic Love,” Jennie Fields; “The Half Sister,” Sandie Jones; “Little Falls,” Elizabeth Lewes; “Utopia Avenue,” David Mitchell; “Harrow the Ninth,” Tamsyn Muir; “Then She Vanished,” T. Jefferson Parker; “All the Devils are Here,” Louise Penny; “At Love’s Command,” Karen Witemeyer.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!