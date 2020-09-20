New titles at Culpeper County Library for week of Sept. 20, 2020

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited hours, services and patron capacity.
After closing for a couple of months due to COVID-19, the library has reopened with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.
To ensure ample social distance, only up to 50 people are allowed inside at a time.
Patrons are asked to limit their time in the library so others may use services, and to follow any signs or markings.
Patron use of library computers are limited to 90 minutes per day to ensure proper disinfection. All library programs, including summer reading, will remain online.
Study, conference and meeting rooms remain closed. There will be no inter-library loans or one-on-one training.
Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Visit the Culpeper County Library’s website, cclva.org, for the latest information during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“Emotional Inflammation: Discover Your Triggers and Reclaim Your Equilibrium During Anxious Times,” Lise van Susteren; “Rigged: America, Russia, and One Hundred Years of Covert Electoral Interference,” David Shimer; “The Reindeer Chronicles: and Other Inspiring Stories of Working with Nature to Heal the Earth,” Judith D. Schwartz; “Bound By War: How the United States and the Philippines Built America’s First Pacific Century,” Christopher Capozzola; “Clean: the New Science of Skin,” James Hamblin; “Empires of the Sky: Zeppelins, Airplanes, and Two Men’s Epic Duel to Rule the World,” Alexander Rose; “Houseplants for All: How to Fill Any Home with Happy Plants,” Danae Horst; “George Harrison on George Harrison: Interviews and Encounters,” Ashley Kahn; “Golf’s Holy War: the Battle for the Soul of a Game in an Age of Science,” Brett Cyrgalis; “True Crimes and Misdemeanors: the Investigation of Donald Trump,” Jeffrey Toobin.
Fiction
“Every Kind of Wicked,” Lisa Black; “Space Station Down,” Ben Bova; “The Lying Life of Adults,” Elena Ferrante; “Chaos,” Iris Johansen; “The Exiles,” Christina Baker Kline; “The Second Mother,” Jenny Milchman; “The Tourist Attraction,” Sarah Morgenthaler; “Robert B. Parker’s Fool’s Paradise,” Mike Lupica; “Under Pressure,” Robert Pobi; “The Heart of a Hero,” Susan May Warren.
