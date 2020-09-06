New titles at Culpeper County Library for week of Sept. 6, 2020

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited hours, services and patron capacity.
After closing for a couple of months due to COVID-19, the library has reopened with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.
To ensure ample social distance, only up to 50 people are allowed inside at a time.
Patrons are asked to limit their time in the library so others may use services, and to follow any signs or markings.
Patron use of library computers are limited to 90 minutes per day to ensure proper disinfection. All library programs, including summer reading, will remain online.
Study, conference and meeting rooms remain closed. There will be no inter-library loans or one-on-one training.
Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Visit the Culpeper County Library’s website, cclva.org, for the latest information during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“Compassionate Conversations: How to Speak and Listen from the Heart,” Diane Musho Hamilton; “God Speed: Moving at the Speed of Your Soul,” Mark Buchanan; “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own,” Eddie S. Glaude, Jr.; “Your Blue is Not My Blue: a Missing Person Memoir,” Aspen Matis; “I Don’t Want to Die Poor: Essays,” Michael Arceneaux; “Lights Out: Pride, Delusion, and the Fall of General Electric,” Thomas Gryta; “The Perfect Father: the True Story of Chris Watts, His All-American Family, and a Shocking Murder,” John Glatt; “Lost Companions: Reflections on the Death of Pets,” J. Moussaieff Masson; “Team of Five: the Presidents Club in the Age of Trump,” Kate Andersen Brower; “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth,” Brian Stelter.
Fiction
“Pretty Things,” Janelle Brown; “The Hooligans,” Peter T. Deutermann; “The Silence,” Kendra Elliot; “The Second Wife,” Rebecca Fleet; “The Bright Lands,” John Fram; “Squeeze Me,” Carl Hiaasen; “The Less Dead,” Denise Mina; “Royal,” Danielle Steel; “The Jackal,” J.R. Ward; “Final Cut,” S.J. Watson.
