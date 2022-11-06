New titles at Culpeper County Library

Non-Fiction
Power of Capital: an Adventure Capitalist’s Journey to a Sustainable Future, by Asha Mehta
Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: a Memoir, by Matthew Perry
Pickleball is Life, by Erin McHugh
On Every Tide: the Making and Remaking of the Irish World, by Sean Connolly
Papyrus: the Invention of Books and the Ancient World, by Irene Vallejo
Brave Hearted: the Women of the American West, by Katie Hickman
The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: a Memoir, by Paul Newman
The White Mosque: a Memoir, by Sofia Samatar
Invisible Storm: a Soldier’s Memoir of Politics and PTSD, by Jason Kander
The Song of the Cell: an Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, by Siddhartha Mukherjee
The Modern Bestiary: a Curated Collection of Wondrous Wildlife, by Joanna Bagniewska
Fiction
Triple Cross, by James Patterson
Racing the Light, by Robert Crais
Before You Knew My Name, by Jacqueline Bublitz
The World We Make, by N.K. Jemisin
Going Rogue: Rise and Shine Twenty-Nine, by Janet Evanovich
The Couple at the Table, by Sophie Hannah
The Prisoner, by B.A. Paris
The Spare Man, by Mary R. Kowal
One Dark Window, by Rachel Gillig
The Immortality Thief, by Taran Hunt
CONTRIBUTED REPORT