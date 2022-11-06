New titles at Culpeper County Library

Non-Fiction

Power of Capital: an Adventure Capitalist’s Journey to a Sustainable Future, by Asha Mehta

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: a Memoir, by Matthew Perry

Pickleball is Life, by Erin McHugh

On Every Tide: the Making and Remaking of the Irish World, by Sean Connolly

Papyrus: the Invention of Books and the Ancient World, by Irene Vallejo

Brave Hearted: the Women of the American West, by Katie Hickman

The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: a Memoir, by Paul Newman

The White Mosque: a Memoir, by Sofia Samatar

Invisible Storm: a Soldier’s Memoir of Politics and PTSD, by Jason Kander

The Song of the Cell: an Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, by Siddhartha Mukherjee

The Modern Bestiary: a Curated Collection of Wondrous Wildlife, by Joanna Bagniewska

Fiction

Triple Cross, by James Patterson

Racing the Light, by Robert Crais

Before You Knew My Name, by Jacqueline Bublitz

The World We Make, by N.K. Jemisin

Going Rogue: Rise and Shine Twenty-Nine, by Janet Evanovich

The Couple at the Table, by Sophie Hannah

The Prisoner, by B.A. Paris

The Spare Man, by Mary R. Kowal

One Dark Window, by Rachel Gillig

The Immortality Thief, by Taran Hunt

CONTRIBUTED REPORT