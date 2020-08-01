Fiction
“The Revelators,” Ace Atkins; “Dangerous Pursuits,” Jo Bannister; “Peace Talks: a Novel of the Dresden Files,” Jim Butcher; “He Started It,” Samantha Downing; “Critical Point,” S.L. Huang; “The Only Good Indians,” Stephen G. Jones; “Half Moon Bay,” Jonathan & Jesse Kellerman; “Musical Chairs,” Amy Poeppel; “Near Dark,” Brad Thor; “Murder in Chianti,” Camilla Trinchieri.
Non-Fiction
“How Not to Be a Hot Mess: a Survival Guide for Modern Life,” Craig Hase; “Unholy: Why White Evangelicals Worship at the Altar of Donald Trump,” Sarah Posner; “The Black Cabinet: the Untold Story of African Americans and Politics During the Age of Roosevelt,” Jill Watts; “Rust: a Memoir of Steel and Grit,” Eliese Colette Goldbach; “The Sirens of Mars: Searching for Life on Another World,” Sarah S. Johnson; “The Sensitives: the Rise of Environmental Illness and the Search for America’s Last Pure Place,” Oliver Broudy; “The Cold Vanish: Seeking the Missing in North America’s Wildlands,” Jon Billman; “Revolver: Sam Colt and the Six-Shooter that Changed America,” Jim Rasenberger; “The Vapors: a Southern Family, the New York Mob, and the Rise and Fall of Hot Springs, America’s Forgotten Capital of Vice,” David Hill; “Tombstone: the Earp Brothers, Doc Holliday, and the Vendetta Ride from Hell,” Thomas Clavin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.