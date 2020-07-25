The Culpeper County Library is opened to the public with limited hours, services and patron capacity.
After closing for a couple of months due to COVID-19, the library has reopened with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays. To ensure ample social distance, only up to 50 people are allowed inside at a time.
Patrons are asked to limit their time in the library so others may use services, and to follow any signs or markings.
Patron use of library computers are limited to 90 minutes per day to ensure proper disinfection. All library programs, including summer reading, will remain online.
Study, conference and meeting rooms remain closed. There will be no inter-library loans or one-on-one training. Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Visit the Culpeper County Library’s website, cclva.org, for the latest information during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Fiction
“A Thousand Moons,” Sebastian Barry; “Hannah’s War,” Jan Eliasberg; “The Summer Villa,” Melissa Hill; “The Night Raids,” Jim Kelly; “A Walk Along the Beach,” Debbie Macomber; “Two Truths and a Lie,” Meg M. Moore; “Cajun Justice,” James Patterson; “Muzzled,” David Rosenfelt; “The Heirloom Garden,” Viola Shipman; “The Lost and Found Bookshop,” Susan Wiggs.
Nonfiction
“Praying Women: How to Pray When You Don’t Know What to Say,” Sheila Walsh; “The Book of Rosy: a Mother’s Story of Separation at the Border,” Rosayra Pablo Cruz; “What Makes a Marriage Last: 40 Celebrated Couples Share with Us the Secrets to a Happy Life,” Marlo Thomas & Phil Donahue; ‘The Milkman’s Son: a Memoir of Family History, a DNA Mystery, a Story of Paternal Love,” Randy Lindsay; “Neurodharma: New Science, Ancient Wisdom, and Seven Practices of the Highest Happiness,” Rick Hanson; “Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life,” Marie Kondo; “Epic Solitude: a Story of Survival and a Quest for Meaning in the Far North,” Katherine Keith; “Dante’s Bones: How a Poet Invented Italy,” Guy P. Raffa; “The Cubans: Ordinary Lives in Extraordinary Times,” Anthony DePalma; “The Vapors: a Southern Family, the New York Mob, and the Rise and Fall of Hot Springs, America’s Forgotten Capital of Vice,” David Hill.
