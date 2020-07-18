The Culpeper County Library has reopened to the public with limited hours, services and patron capacity.
After closing for a couple of months due to COVID-19, the library has reopened with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays. To ensure ample social distance, only up to 50 people are allowed inside at a time.
Patrons are asked to limit their time in the library so others may use services, and to follow any signs or markings.
Patron use of library computers are limited to 90-minutes per day to ensure proper disinfection. All library programs, including summer reading, will remain online.
Study, conference and meeting rooms remain closed. There will be no inter-library loans or one-on-one training. Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Visit the Culpeper County Library’s website, cclva.org, for the latest information during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Fiction
“Outsider,” Linda Castillo; “The Paris Hours,” Alex George; “The Lies that Bind,” Emily Giffin; “Seeing Darkness,” Heather Graham; “American Demon,” Kim Harrison; “The Water Keeper,” Charles Martin; “Careful What You Click For,” Mary B. Morrison; “The Shadows,” Alex North; “Property of the State,” Kiki Swinson; “The Book of Lost Friends,” Lisa Wingate.
Audiobooks
“Walk the Wire,” David Baldacci; “Mrs. Lincoln’s Sisters,” Jennifer Chiaverini; “Fair Warning,” Michael Connelly; “The Queen’s Secret,” Karen Harper; “Credible Threat,” Judith A. Jance; “The Persuasion,” Iris Johansen; “The Summer House,” James Patterson; “Dance Away with Me,” Susan Elizabeth Phillips; “Hideaway,” Nora Roberts; “Big Summer,” Jennifer Weiner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.