'Night of the Living Musicals' brings out Riverside Center's dark side

The only scary time in your vehicle this week doesn’t have to be sitting in gridlock.
This Friday and Saturday from 3–6 p.m., Riverside Center for the Performing Arts will host a Halloween-inspired drive-thru experience on its grounds.
“Night of the Living Musicals” will be staged in the center’s front parking lot, boasting eight zombie-fied vignettes of classic and popular musicals.
Tickets are $5 per vehicle with all proceeds benefitting the Riverside Foundation for the Performing Arts, which, among several community endeavors, provides resources for budding actors and a summer camp for low-income and at-risk youth.
“Everyone loves Halloween, so we hope to see lots of folks getting dressed up and joining us for a couple of fun evenings,” said Patrick A’Hearn, producing artistic director of Riverside. “We don’t want to give away all the secrets, but there will be plenty of fan-favorite musicals to enjoy.”
A’Hearn says the total drive-thru experience will last upward of 15 minutes per car—a large archway will greet guests at its entrance, with nearly total 20 actors throughout and recorded music at each vignette/stop.
Recently, Riverside had a March Madness-like bracket competition on its social media pages, pitting shows that have taken place at the theater throughout the past decade against one another. “Les Misérables” won the entire competition and a zombie-fied version of it will be on display for “Night of the Living Musicals.”
And, of course, what Halloween experience is complete without some treats? Guests will be provided with a treat bag and, as for a special guest, Santa Claus will be making an appearance.
“Yes, Santa will be there, too,” said A’Hearn. “Rehearsal for our Christmas show, ‘A Riverside Family Christmas,’ starts on Nov. 1 and we’re very excited for it. The show will open on Nov. 25 and run through Dec. 27.”
Riverside recently wrapped up its run of “Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins,” starring Riverside regulars Andrea Kahane and Carson Eubank. “Souvenir,” which débuted last month, marks the first main stage show at the center since mid-March and A’Hearn noted solid ticket sales.
“The lights are on, we’re up and running, and we’re trying to do everything as safely as possible,” he said. “With ‘Souvenir,’ our Sip & Sing Supper Club from earlier this year and now our Halloween experience, we’re certainly thinking outside of the box.”
In a global climate where theaters near and far are notably having to pause indefinitely or, in some cases, shutter, Riverside continues to push forward as a source for local normalcy.
“Our name is out there as a safe place for people to be entertained,” said A’Hearn. “Everyone is looking forward to the fall holidays and Christmas, and we look forward to being there for them.”
