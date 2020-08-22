No movie theaters, no problem: How a critic fills the void

When you’re a movie critic and suddenly theaters shut down and Hollywood quits providing movies, how do you replace all that living vicariously through the big screen?
That question was recently put to me, a newspaper columnist and movie reviewer who until the pandemic hit had an unbroken steak of seeing two to six movies a week for three decades.
First, let me say that yes, there has been some serious withdrawal. I grew up losing myself in movie theaters and have been glad to make that a part of my job here.
Sometimes the movies were good, sometimes bad and often just so-so, quality dipping in recent years.
But they were always there, a way to escape the everyday for an hour or two by getting lost in the stories playing out larger than life.
When that was suddenly gone, it left a hole, one I lost little time replacing with content on a TV screen, turning to screening services already in place, HBO, cable channels and a few newly acquired pathways.
For just a while early on, I found myself creating my own sort of “James Bond” festival, screening as many of the films in the series as I could get access to.
Because I’m a purist, I started with the Sean Connery years, still my favorites, then shifted to my second favorite Bond as 007, Daniel Craig, watching each and every one of his films. When those played out, I went to my third favorite Bond, Pierce Brosnan, and watched his films.
I burned through as many of the films as I could find, reaffirming my call that “Thunderball” is my favorite.
When I ran out of Bonds, I fairly quickly turned to shows available on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other sources.
Reporting and hearing about COVID-19 nonstop gave me an appetite for escapist programming, so I found myself binging episodes of “Altered Carbon” (slightly odd because the main character is played by a different actor in each of the two seasons, it being a sci-fi show where people can wear different bodies as skins); Marvel’s “The Defenders,” “Luke Cage,” “Daredevil” and “Jessica Jones,” the latter my favorite because star Krysten Ritter is such a bad you-know-what.
The next chapter of binging took me to crime and detective dramas, starting with “Killing Eve,” which is just, wow! It’s hard to explain to the uninitiated why the series with three seasons is so totally habit-forming, this odd world where Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer star as a detective and a killer who hunt and are fascinated by each other.
I works because of the flair Comer has to infuse both humor and violence into her role as an oddball and stylish hit woman. And because Oh has a unique ability to seem normal one moment and brilliantly quirky the next. Don’t forget the brilliance of writer Phoebe Waller–Bridge (“Fleabag”) either or the magnificence of Fiona Shaw as a British intelligence chief.
My appetite whetted by British detectives, it didn’t take me long to find “Marcella” on Netflix. It’s the story of another quirky but brilliant detective (Anna Friel), who also just happens to suffer from going into fugue states at critical times, something that makes being a detective pretty dicey.
The first two seasons are brilliant as she tracks down a serial killer, largely because Friel makes Det. Sgt. Marcella Backland such an interesting mess, and because the rest of the cast is solid as well. The third season is still worth watching, but the rogue undercover aspect of it takes her character pretty far off the path of believable police work.
Most recently I’ve binged my way through Netflix series like “The Umbrella Academy,” the second season about an odd group of adopted kids/adults with superpowers being better than the first; “Warrior Nun,” a mildly amusing tale of a young paraplegic suddenly given powers by an angel’s halo; “The Order,” a slightly juvenile series about witches and werewolves on a college campus; “October Faction,” an also slightly juvenile series about witches, werewolves and those who hunt them, some in the same family; and Amazon Prime’s “Absentia,” a police/kidnapping series. I sought it out both because I’m a fan of Stana Katic from her days on “Castle” and because it has a cool and creepy vibe.
Along the way, I finally got around to watching recorded episodes of “Evil,” because of the great leads and ability to be suddenly scary in spots; the new HBO series “Perry Mason,” where the superb Matthew Rhys makes you ask, “Who’s Raymond Burr?” And on our recently acquired Apple Plus, I enjoyed the new movie “Greyhound” with Tom Hanks. The tale of a destroyer escorting a convoy across the Atlantic was an odd mix of odd action and history, but Hanks is always great.
Mixed in during the drive to say busy and have some fun during the pandemic have been walks, bike rides, projects and the reading of more books than I can count.
But the series, movies and other programs I’ve sought out on Netflix and other sites have helped to fill the imagination void left when movie theaters shut down.
They’ll probably continue to do that as I’m not sure when I’ll feel safe enough to return to those big-screen palaces, even when they do reopen.
Rob Hedelt (540/374-5415;
is a Free Lance-Star columnist.