On April 14, Germanna forum to focus on book banning

Community Conversations

Darcie Caswell, youth services coordinator of Central Rappahannock Regional Library; Erik F. Brooks, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Central State University; and Cory McLaughlin, assistant professor of English at Germanna Community College, will take part in an April 14 virtual forum on book banning.

Germanna Community College will host a public discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, titled “Judging a Book by its Cover? The Recent Rise of Book Banning Across the United States.”

The online forum is part of the regional college’s Community Conversation program.

Book banning is on the rise across the United States, from Art Spiegelman’s “Maus” to Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye,” Germanna said in a statement.

Thursday’s discussion will explore the historical context, present controversies and educational impact of book banning, and discuss what it means for the future.

The panel will feature Erik F. Brooks, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Central State University; Darcie Caswell, youth services coordinator of Central Rappahannock Regional Library; and Cory McLaughlin, assistant professor of English at Germanna Community College.

The virtual discussion is free and open to all. Register to attend at germanna.edu/conversations.

