'One Destiny' revisits a fateful night at Ford's Theatre

Since the début of “One Destiny” in 2006, the folks at Ford’s Theatre have fulfilled their commitment to offer accessible and affordable high-caliber performances for families. With its current online offering of the production, they are now fulfilling that goal to the max, bringing the theater experience into homes everywhere and at no cost.
The captivating story is set at the historic Ford’s Theatre and revisits the events of April 14, 1865, when John Wilkes Booth—determined to vindicate the Confederacy’s ultimate loss of the Civil War—made good on his pledge to end Lincoln’s life.
“Part of the reason Ford’s commissioned playwright Richard Hellesen to create this work was to include more young people in the audience. It was the first time that the theater created a performance that was designed to be offered in the afternoon rather than the evening main-stage productions,” said Stephen F. Schmidt, who plays the role of theater co-owner Harry Ford. This past winter, the actor reprised his role as Marley’s Ghost for the radio adaptation of Ford’s popular holiday tradition “A Christmas Carol.”
In “One Destiny,” Schmidt shares the stage with Michael Bunce, who portrays Harry Hawk, the self-proclaimed “greatest comic actor in the world.” The two characters are struggling to deal with the loss of the iconic president who was shot in the balcony just weeks before and, like all who were on-site during the assassination, they are in the throes of questioning if there was something they might have done to avert the tragedy.
As the action unfolds, Hawk and Ford slide back in forth in time, experiencing and revisiting the event. Conjuring up the night of Booth’s heinous act entails his interaction with an expanding list of characters at the theater, including the box-office manager, stage hands, set creators and other actors. The two-man cast of Schmidt and Bunce convincingly transform into all of these with split-second timing and a chemistry forged by their partnership in stage productions since 1989.
Before he proceeded with his plot, Booth had given a letter to a young actor, John Matthews, to be delivered to the newspaper editor the following morning. In the play, Matthews says that he had forgotten about the note in his pocket and laments that he had not read Booth’s declaration of his motivation and justification for the horrific act he was about to do. Other characters lamented the clues that they had missed as Booth, a well-known actor, made his way through the theater that night.
“This adaptation of the play, through the responses and reflections of the characters who were on-site, makes it a very human event,” said Schmidt. “The experience of theater teaches empathy.”
When the production was offered at the theater, performances would be followed by a question-and-answer session with the audience.
“One little girl, whose feet barely touched the floor as she sat in the theater chair, timidly raised her hand and asked, ‘What happened to Mrs. Lincoln?’ Her question speaks to our shared humanity and that little girl was experiencing the event through Mary Todd Lincoln’s heart,” said Schmidt. “The gift of good theater is that it allows the audience to experience the feelings of others.”
Schmidt said that all audiences, young and old, are united at the fateful moment of Booth’s act.
“In every performance, when the gunshot rings out and Hawk and Ford relive the moment, you can always hear a pin drop,” he said. “At our theater performances, people come wearing all kinds of political hats. But I find this response hope-giving and unifying. It is almost a sacred moment. We may have different points of view and divergent ideas about things, but, ultimately, we are part of one country and share one destiny.”
Schmidt recommends that, before families view the production together, parents have a conversation about what they are about to see and, even more importantly, talk afterward about any questions that may have risen and conduct research together to find the answers. Parents can also access Teachers Guides on the theater’s website that provide questions, activities and additional resources to add to their experience of the performance.
